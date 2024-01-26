Panthers Hire Dave Canales as Head Coach 

The first-year offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay has an agreement to join the Panthers' staff after helping revitalize quarterback Baker Mayfield's career and the Buccaneers' offense in 2023. Prior to his play-calling duties in Tampa Bay, Canales spent 13 seasons in Seattle with Pete Carroll and the Seahawks. He was eventually promoted to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator in Seattle, guiding Geno Smith to a breakout season that garnered NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.