Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Panthers Hire Dave Canales as Head Coach 

The Carolina Panthers have hired Bucs’ OC Dave Canales as Head Coach

Jan 25, 2024 at 09:07 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales as their new Head Coach.

The first-year offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay has an agreement to join the Panthers' staff after helping revitalize quarterback Baker Mayfield's career and the Buccaneers' offense in 2023. Prior to his play-calling duties in Tampa Bay, Canales spent 13 seasons in Seattle with Pete Carroll and the Seahawks. He was eventually promoted to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator in Seattle, guiding Geno Smith to a breakout season that garnered NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Under his tutelage, Mayfield established career-highs in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage this past season. Canales oversaw an offense that saw a 2023 increase in points scored, point differential, turnover margin, passing touchdowns, passer rating, net yards per pass attempt, third-down conversion rate, fourth-down conversion rate and time of possession.

