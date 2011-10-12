Pet Supply Drive Set for Sunday





Only one team will emerge as the winner when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, but Buc fans can make sure the day is a victory for their furry friends throughout the Bay area.

Prior to the Bucs-Saints game this Sunday (October 16), the Glazer Family Foundation will join with the Humane Societies of Tampa Bay and Pinellas to conduct an animal supply drive at the stadium. Fans are urged to donate such items as canned cat food, cat litter, ceramic pet bowls, dry kitten and puppy chow, paper towels, pet shampoo, rawhide bones, toys and treats. Yellow collection stations will be set up outside all gates and club entrances at Raymond James Stadium from 2:15-4:45 p.m.

Fans can end up as winners through Sunday's drive, too. Each person who donates an item at the gate will be entered into a drawing to win an authentic team-signed item. A raffle will be held during the game and the winner will be announced during the third quarter.

The Humane Societies of Tampa Bay and Pinellas were founded to help prevent cruelty to animals and animal homelessness while providing care and comfort for animals in need. Since their foundation, over a million animals have been rescued and treated thanks to donations and support from the Tampa Bay community. To learn more about how you can help, visit the Humane Society web sites for the Tampa and Pinellas County branches.

In addition to Sunday's animal supply drive, fans will have two additional opportunities this season to support the Buccaneers and give back to the community.

Nov. 13 – "Sack Hunger" Food DriveHosted in conjunction with Raymond James, Kraft and Southern Ford Dealers, the "Sack Hunger" food drive will provide nonperishable items and canned goods to four local food banks: The Agape Food Bank of Polk County, Feeding America of Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries and the RCS Food Bank of Pinellas,

Dec. 17 – Toy Drive

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will collect holiday gifts for underprivileged children in the Bay area at the annual Toys for Tots drive. Over the past 53 years, the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve has distributed over 272,000,000 toys to 133,000,000 needy children throughout the nation.