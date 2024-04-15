 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Phase 1 of the Bucs 2024 Offseason Program Has Arrived

A rundown of the Buccaneers’ 2024 offseason schedule, outlining Phase 1

Apr 15, 2024 at 10:28 AM
Brianna Dix

The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and with it, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason program kicks off at the AdventHealth Training Center on Monday, April 15. The first segment of the offseason regimen (Phase One) which includes meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation commences. This beginning stage is voluntary for players. The portion for veterans where attendance is required begins during June's mandatory minicamp. Although there is no live contact during Phase One, the framework for the year is forged. Organized team activities (OTAs) will start May 21-23, followed by additional dates: May 28-30 and June 3-6. The Bucs will hold their mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.

Here is a breakdown of each phase in the nine-week offseason workout program, which starts today on April 15:

  • Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.
  • Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
  • Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

