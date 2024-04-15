Phase 1 of the Bucs 2024 Offseason Program Has Arrived

The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and with it, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason program kicks off at the AdventHealth Training Center on Monday, April 15. The first segment of the offseason regimen (Phase One) which includes meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation commences. This beginning stage is voluntary for players. The portion for veterans where attendance is required begins during June's mandatory minicamp. Although there is no live contact during Phase One, the framework for the year is forged. Organized team activities (OTAs) will start May 21-23, followed by additional dates: May 28-30 and June 3-6. The Bucs will hold their mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.