Phase 2 of the Bucs 2023 Offseason Program Has Arrived 

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason workout program continues. Each club around the NFL will begin installs and build the foundation for the 2023 season. Optimism abounds as each club receives a fresh slate. Phase Two starts today, the next three-week period of the 2023 offseason program which consists of on-field workouts that highlight group instruction and drills with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players. This phase of the offseason is voluntary, and it is conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact is permitted in Phase Two. Players are not required to attend until June's mandatory minicamps, where veterans meet obligatory attendance requirements. Organized team activities (OTAs) will kick off on May 23-25, followed by additional dates: May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6 and June 8. After OTAs, the Bucs will hold their mandatory mini camp from June 13-15.