Phase 1 of the Bucs 2023 Offseason Program Has Arrived 

The 2023 NFL Draft is just two weeks away and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason workout program officially commences. There are many storylines to watch throughout the offseason as the Bucs build the foundation for the future. Phase One starts today, the first segment of the 2023 offseason program which consists of meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. This phase of the offseason is voluntary. Players are not required to attend until June's mandatory minicamps, where veterans meet obligatory attendance requirements. Although there will not be actual football during Phase One, teams begin installing their playbooks. Organized team activities (OTAs) will kick off on May 23-25, followed by additional dates: May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6 and June 8. After OTAs, the Bucs will hold their mandatory mini camp from June 13-15.
The stage is set and a new year dawns.
Here is a breakdown of each phase in the nine-week offseason workout program, which starts today on April 17:
- Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.
- Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
- Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.