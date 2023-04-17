Phase 1 of the Bucs 2023 Offseason Program Has Arrived 

The 2023 NFL Draft is just two weeks away and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason workout program officially commences. There are many storylines to watch throughout the offseason as the Bucs build the foundation for the future. Phase One starts today, the first segment of the 2023 offseason program which consists of meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. This phase of the offseason is voluntary. Players are not required to attend until June's mandatory minicamps, where veterans meet obligatory attendance requirements. Although there will not be actual football during Phase One, teams begin installing their playbooks. Organized team activities (OTAs) will kick off on May 23-25, followed by additional dates: May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6 and June 8. After OTAs, the Bucs will hold their mandatory mini camp from June 13-15.