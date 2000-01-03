Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playoff Ticket Information

Buccaneer playoff tickets will go on sale the Tuesday prior to the game

Jan 03, 2000 at 07:08 AM
alst1.jpg

By leaping over the Packers, Tampa Bay guaranteed itself a home playoff game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that playoff tickets for the Buccaneers Divisional Playoff Game at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, January 15 will go on sale on Tuesday, January 11.

By defeating the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Buccaneers won the NFC Central Division title and earned a first-round bye. On January 15, Tampa Bay will play host to one of the winners from the NFC's two Wild Card games on Saturday and Sunday, January 8-9. Tickets for that game will be available at Florida Ticketmaster outlets only, starting at 10 a.m.

The possibility of the NFC Championship Game being played in Tampa on Sunday, January 23, also exists. If that occurs, tickets for that game will go on sale Tuesday, January 18.

Fans can purchase tickets at Florida Ticketmaster outlets only. Tickets may not be purchased by calling Ticketmaster or on the internet at ticketmaster.com. Playoffs tickets are not available at the Buccaneers Ticket Office at One Buccaneer Place nor at Raymond James Stadium. The ticket limit is eight per person. Cash only will be accepted at the outlets.

Ticket prices, as determined by the NFL, have been set at $31, $42, $57 and $76 for the Wild Card or Divisional games. The NFC Championship Game prices would be $37, $50, $68 and $90. Club Seat prices will remain at $105, $190 and $265 for all potential playoff games.

