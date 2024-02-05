Buccaneers 2023 MVP | Point-Counterpoint

Last week, Brianna Dix and I started our seven week Point-Counterpoint series by debating what was the most pleasant surprise of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season. Brianna suggested it was the breakout season of third-round draft pick Yaya Diaby, who proved to be an even better pass-rusher than the Buccaneers' talent evaluators suspected. I countered with the fact that the kicker the Bucs signed in March, Chase McLaughlin, went on to have not just a good season but a near-perfect one.

We also acknowledged that plenty of analysts would probably respond to that question by pointing to Baker Mayfield's Pro Bowl campaign. (He won the Precision Passing contest at the Pro Bowl Games, by the way.) That's a reasonable choice, particularly if you didn't believe the signing of Mayfield was going to work out for the Buccaneers, as many did not. However, we both felt like we started the season with higher than average optimism about Mayfield's performance so when he did play well it wasn't our biggest surprise.

However, we still have plenty of debate space over the next six weeks to give Mayfield his flowers, beginning here in Round Two. Today's topic: Who was the Buccaneers' Most Valuable Player in the 2023 season? Here's the full list of topics we will be debating between now and the start of free agency.

Obviously, when a team makes it to the playoffs and it's not solely because of an amazing defense, the quarterback is going to be a prime MVP candidate for his squad. And Mayfield is deserving. I'm not going to rattle off his stats here because I'm guessing one of us will be making his case below. Who else is in the running? Antoine Winfield Jr. was the biggest playmaker on defense, Mike Evans turned in his best season in years and tied for the NFL lead in touchdown catches, Tristan Wirfs once again anchored a solid offensive line. Lavonte David played like a man five years his junior. As noted above, the kicker was nearly perfect. There are plenty of good options.