Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Poll: How Many Bucs are Pro Bowlers?

How many Buccaneers will be selected for the 2016 Pro Bowl?

Dec 22, 2015 at 03:00 AM
22-pro-bowl-vote.jpg

On Tuesday night at 8 p.m., the NFL will announce which players have been selected to play in this year's Pro Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii. The announcement will come during a live special aired on NFL Network beginning at 8.

It's safe to say that there will likely be at least one Buccaneer selected. Doug Martin has the second-most rushing yards in the NFL and is right in the mix to take the league's rushing title as the season comes to an end.

If Martin earns the nod, will any Buccaneers be joining him? Mike Evans is closing in on his second 1,000-yard receiving season and Lavonte David is among the league's leading tacklers. Although he's battled through injuries, Gerald McCoy has 7.5 sacks, the fourth-most among the league's defensive tackles.

Will they make it? Or will any other Buccaneers be selected? Let us know how many Buccaneers you think will be selected by voting below. To defend your picks, leave a comment in the section at the bottom of the page.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: June 17, 2022

Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Tampa Bay Buccaneer players shift their focus to off-the-field initiatives.

news

List with a Twist: Bucs Top Training Camp Battles

As we hit the end of the week in our series, Team Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix is tasked with pinpointing the most exciting and important competitions for jobs that will take place during training camp in July and August

news

Rules and Predictions | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about potential changes to NFL rules, lesser-known players who may make a run at the 53-man roster, and more

news

List with a Twist: Top One-on-One Matchups in 2022

Our 'List with a Twist' series continues with another prompt from Brianna to Scott, this time to highlight five marquee one-on-one matchups from the Buccaneers' 2022 schedule he is looking forward to viewing

Advertising