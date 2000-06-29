Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Postcards from Africa: Thursday, June 29

Brooks Bunch trades moves with tribal dancers in Lesidi Village

Jun 29, 2000 at 01:16 PM

Today we went to the mall for an "American" breakfast. Then, we headed out to the Bruma Flea Market for about one hour of shopping. The kids bought a lot of good stuff! A crew from the CBS Early Show joined us for the day, and they got great footage of the kids bargaining at the market.

We then headed to Lesidi Village – a cultural village outside of Johannesburg – where we were greeted by members of various African tribes, including the Zulu and Xhosa. It was neat for the kids to learn the traditions, dances and customs of the different tribes. We toured the Lesidi Village and saw thatched-roof huts, hand crafts, musical instruments and tribal weapons. We were then seated in an open-air theater where we watched an African dance presentation. It was very authentic. The tribal dancers grabbed several of the kids to dance with them. Some of the kids (Natasha, Tiffany) showed the tribal dancers some of their 'stepping' moves.

After the dancing, we were treated to an African buffet. Then it was back to the hotel for the rest of the night. Bobby Wilds is hosting a spades tournament in room 206...about 12 kids are playing! Tomorrow, we're off to safari! See ya!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rules and Predictions | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about potential changes to NFL rules, lesser-known players who may make a run at the 53-man roster, and more

news

List with a Twist: Top One-on-One Matchups in 2022

Our 'List with a Twist' series continues with another prompt from Brianna to Scott, this time to highlight five marquee one-on-one matchups from the Buccaneers' 2022 schedule he is looking forward to viewing

news

Mike Evans Named Texas A&M Hall of Famer | Brianna's Blitz

Mike Evans is among the Texas A&M Letterman's Association 2022 Hall of Fame Class and Ali Marpet, Carlton Davis visit Metropolitan Ministries.

news

List with a Twist: Bucs Opponents to Neutralize in 2022

Our series continues with another assignment from Scott to Brianna, this time to pinpoint the top five players she would keep from having a big game against the Bucs this season if she could.

Advertising