Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Washington

The Buccaneers finished with their best record since 2005, which is coincidentally the last time they played the Washington Football Team in the postseason. A four-game win streak propelled Tampa Bay to an 11-5 finish and playoff berth. They will now take on a 7-9 Washington Football Team that has faced some inconsistency throughout the season.
But as quarterback Tom Brady says, the real season begins now. Washington boasts the league's second-ranked defense behind a dominant defensive front and a back level that has led the team to a number two ranking against the pass. But the Bucs come bearing the league's third-best scoring offense, which is on a bit of a hot streak over the last couple games.
See who the experts think will win out come Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.
NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers
ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)
SB Nation, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)
CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)