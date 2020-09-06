Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Get Draft Picks Back on Super-Sized Practice Squad

RB Ray Calais and ILB Chapelle Russell, Tampa Bay's two seventh-round picks in the 2020 draft, were among 15 players signed to the team's first iteration of a 16-man practice squad on Sunday

Sep 06, 2020 at 05:01 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

200823_TR_Practice_00029
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Raymond Calais

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an unprecedented 16 practice squads to work with after Saturday's league-wide round of cuts and they wasted no time filling most of them up. It helped that they didn't have to cast a very wide net. All 15 men signed to that crew on Sunday were players Tampa Bay waived on Saturday, including their 2020 seventh-round draft picks, running back Ray Calais and inside linebacker Chapelle Russell.

Also sticking around on the practice squad are five players who have already spent some time on the Bucs' active roster in recent seasons: guard Zack Bailey, wide receiver Cyril Grayson, tight end Tanner Hudson, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins. Hudson was on the Bucs' active roster for the entire 2019 season but was battling for a spot this year behind a deep group of tight ends that welcomed in Rob Gronkowski in the offseason.

There is one spot still open and potentially another move or two to come on Monday. The following players were signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on Sunday:

  • G Zack Bailey
  • RB Ray Calais
  • S D'Cota Dixon
  • WR Cyril Grayson
  • S Javon Hagan
  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
  • G Nick Leverett
  • CB Herb Miller
  • WR Josh Pearson
  • DL Benning Potoa'e
  • ILB Chapelle Russell
  • C Zach Shackelford
  • QB Reid Sinnett
  • CB Mazzi Wilkins

Practice squads were expanded in 2020 specifically to give teams more flexibility as they try to operate within the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only were six spots added to the 10 that teams had in 2019, but six of those 16 spots can be used on players with any amount of accrued NFL experience. The larger limit allowed the Bucs to add practice-field depth and developmental options to a wide variety of positions.

In addition, that expanded practice squad can now have more of a week-to-week impact on how teams prepare for game days, thanks to a change that was made in the new CBA that was ratified in March. Teams are now allowed to add two players from the practice squad to their game day roster each week, expanding that roster to 55 players, of which 48 can be active. Those promoted players then revert back to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. Each player can only be promoted twice in this manner during the season and no player can be promoted two weeks in a row.

View the Bucs' 53-Man Roster in Photos

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as it currently stands.

S Andrew Adams
1 / 53

S Andrew Adams

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Antony Auclair
2 / 53

TE Antony Auclair

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Shaquil Barrett
3 / 53

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Quinton Bell
4 / 53

OLB Quinton Bell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady
5 / 53

QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cameron Brate
6 / 53

TE Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Alex Cappa
7 / 53

G Alex Cappa

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Jack Cichy
8 / 53

ILB Jack Cichy

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Lavonte David
9 / 53

ILB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis
10 / 53

CB Carlton Davis

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Khalil Davis
11 / 53

DL Khalil Davis

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Jamel Dean
12 / 53

CB Jamel Dean

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Mike Edwards
13 / 53

S Mike Edwards

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans
14 / 53

WR Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Leonard Fournette
15 / 53

RB Leonard Fournette

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
QB Blaine Gabbert
16 / 53

QB Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL William Gholston
17 / 53

DL William Gholston

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Cam Gill
18 / 53

OLB Cam Gill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
19 / 53

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Griffin
20 / 53

QB Ryan Griffin

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Rob Gronkowski
21 / 53

TE Rob Gronkowski

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Joe Haeg
22 / 53

T Joe Haeg

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE O.J. Howard
23 / 53

TE O.J. Howard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Ryan Jensen
24 / 53

C Ryan Jensen

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Tyler Johnson
25 / 53

WR Tyler Johnson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ronald Jones II
26 / 53

RB Ronald Jones II

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ali Marpet
27 / 53

G Ali Marpet

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB LeSean McCoy
28 / 53

RB LeSean McCoy

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jaydon Mickens
29 / 53

WR Jaydon Mickens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Scotty Miller
30 / 53

WR Scotty Miller

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Kevin Minter
31 / 53

ILB Kevin Minter

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Parnell Motley
32 / 53

CB Parnell Motley

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
33 / 53

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson
34 / 53

OLB Anthony Nelson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
35 / 53

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Patrick O'Connor
36 / 53

DL Patrick O'Connor

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
37 / 53

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bradley Pinion
38 / 53

P Bradley Pinion

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C A.Q. Shipley
39 / 53

C A.Q. Shipley

OT Donovan Smith
40 / 53

OT Donovan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Ryan Smith
41 / 53

CB Ryan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie
42 / 53

G Aaron Stinnie

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Ryan Succop
43 / 53

K Ryan Succop

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Ndamukong Suh
44 / 53

DT Ndamukong Suh

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Zach Triner
45 / 53

LS Zach Triner

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
46 / 53

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Vita Vea
47 / 53

DT Vita Vea

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Justin Watson
48 / 53

WR Justin Watson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Josh Wells
49 / 53

OT Josh Wells

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Devin White
50 / 53

ILB Devin White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Jordan Whitehead
51 / 53

S Jordan Whitehead

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
52 / 53

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Tristan Wirfs
53 / 53

T Tristan Wirfs

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Running back Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center
news

Leonard Fournette Joins Bucs' High-Powered Offense

Tampa Bay's star-studded offense added yet another potent weapon on Sunday when the team signed former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette…The Bucs also re-signed center A.Q. Shipley and put two rookies on IR
Matt Gay, A.Q. Shipley Among Cuts to Get to 53
news

Matt Gay, A.Q. Shipley Among Cuts to Get to 53

The Bucs officially trimmed their roster to the 53-man regular-season limit on Saturday, with second-year kicker Matt Gay among 24 players waived and center A.Q. Shipley the only vested veteran to be waived
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 16, 2020 - Defensive lineman Kyle Love #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 11 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Release DL Kyle Love

Tampa Bay moved closer to Saturday's deadline for reducing the roster to 53 players by releasing veteran DL Kyle Love, who had signed with the team on August 16
Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop
news

Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop

Tampa Bay has added a new candidate to its kicker competition, signing 12th-year veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who has made 82.2% of his 287 career field goal attempts
Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line
news

Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line

The Buccaneers have signed former Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley, who has made 70 career NFL starts, including 51 in Bruce Arians' offense
Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back
news

Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back

Thinned a bit at wide receiver and punt returner by injuries, the Buccaneers have re-signed first-year WR Spencer Schnell, who had been waived just prior to training camp
Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR
news

Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR

WR John Franklin and RB T.J. Logan will miss the 2020 season after suffering leg injuries in training camp practices last week
Defensive lineman Kyle Love (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Bucs Sign Veteran DL Kyle Love

The Bucs have added ninth-year defensive lineman Kyle Love, who played the last five seasons with Carolina and eventually entered the league with Tom Brady's Patriots in 2010
Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen
news

Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen

Tampa Bay's roster stands at 79 players after the waiver of undrafted rookie WR Travis Jonsen with an injury designation on Monday
Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85
news

Bucs Activate Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Re-Sign WR Jaydon Mickens

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and WR Jaydon Mickens is back for a second stint with the team
Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves
news

Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves

Rookie RB Raymond Calais can join his teammates in training camp after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list…The Bucs also waived two players and placed T Brad Seaton on the reserve/opt-out list

Advertising