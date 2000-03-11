Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pre-Draft Analysis: Defensive Backs

With the 2000 draft swiftly approaching, Buccaneers.com will look at each position on the team

Mar 11, 2000 at 06:17 AM
lync3.jpg

S John Lynch helps make the secondary one of the Bucs' strongest positions

Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been unusually active in the NFL's free agency period this year, the team still considers the draft the most important part of the offseason. That means there is a lot of attention currently focused on the dates of April 15 and 16, when the NFL holds its annual selection procedure for the 64th time.

Obviously, the Buccaneers' player personnel department is directing most of its resources in that direction right now. Just as obviously, that crew does not wish to reveal its opinions on any specific players or draft strategies. However, we can take this crunch time before the draft to analyze what the Buccaneers do have at each position, to lay a framework for that eventual mid-April news.

This is the first of those analyses, and it will focus on the team's defensive backfield. First, some numbers that we will apply to each position (contract situations as of 3/11):

Starting spots/Returning starters currently under contract: 4/2

Total players under contract: 7

Unrestricted/Restricted free agents: 0/3

Relevant 1999 NFL rankings: Tampa Bay ranked 2nd in overall pass defense, 1st in opponent completion percentage and 12th in interception percentage

1999 Pro Bowlers/AP All Pros: 1/1

First-round draft picks spent on the position in team history: 1

Overall draft picks spent on the position in the last five years: 11

In the above numbers, the two 1999 starters not yet under contract are CB Ronde Barber and S Damien Robinson. Both are restricted free agents, along with CB Floyd Young. Restricted free agents may negotiate with other teams but their original teams retain a right of first refusal and will receive draft-pick compensation if they do not match a contract offer.

The two returning starters who are under contract, S John Lynch and CB Donnie Abraham, are two of the NFC's most outstanding defensive backs. Lynch made his second Pro Bowl trip in three years last February, starting for his conference at strong safety. Abraham did not gain selection to that all-star game but was still recognized as one of the league's best cover corners. Abraham tied for the NFC lead with seven interceptions and set an (unofficial) Buccaneer record with 31 passes defensed.

Barber has been a starter for the past two seasons and has played well. A third-round draft pick in 1997, he saw almost no action as a rookie but made a sudden emergence in '98 with 68 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 17 passes defensed. Robinson has been considered a free safety starter-in-waiting since the Bucs nabbed him from Philly's practice squad in 1997, and he fulfilled that label in '99. He was solid throughout the season with 95 tackles and two interceptions.

As can be seen in the numbers above, the Buccaneers have rarely spent high draft picks on defensive backs. CB Rod Jones, one of two first-round picks for the Bucs in 1986, is the only defensive back ever taken in the opening round in 24 Tampa Bay drafts. CB Brian Kelly was a second-round pick two years ago and has proven to be a strong nickel back and occasional starter.

The team has managed to find exceptional value in the secondary after the high-profile opening two rounds, as both of their 1998-99 starters were third-round picks. Lynch, in fact, was also a third-rounder for Tampa Bay in 1993 and Robinson came to the Eagles in the fourth round in '97 and was a free-agent addition by the Bucs just a few months later.

In 1999, five of the 31 first-round picks were defensive backs, all of them cornerbacks. There were seven DBs chosen in the opening round in '98 and six the year before. The last defensive back to go number-one overall was Gary Glick, by Pittsburgh. Don't remember the name? Don't worry...that was 45 years ago. Glick started the draft off in 1955, and remains the only player at that position to go first in league history.

Again, Buccaneers.com offers no speculation on which players or positions the team is actually considering. Among the names often indicated as likely early-round picks are Tennessee's S Deon Grant and CB Dwayne Goodrich, California CB Deltha O'Neal, Ohio State CB Ahmed Plummer, Jackson State, CB Rashard Anderson, North Carolina State CB Lloyd Harrison, BYU CB/S Brian Gray, Virginia Tech CB Ike Charlton and Colorado CB Ben Kelly.

The Buccaneers, who have generally set a premium on re-signing their own productive players, may be expected to make an effort to retain the services of Barber and Robinson, who helped make Tampa Bay one of the toughest teams to pass against in 1999. The Bucs, in fact, have ranked in the top 10 in pass defense for four consecutive years and in the top four in three of those.

Should the Bucs enter 2000 with their starting secondary intact plus experienced and effective nickel backs Brian Kelly, Dexter Jackson and Floyd Young, it may be difficult for a rookie to find significant playing time. Tampa Bay, however, often employs the 'best-available-player' strategy in the draft, particularly in the early going, so strength at a position does not preclude additions through the draft. In other words, the defensive backfield may not be a secondary concern on draft day.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 2: Tristan Wirfs Upgrades to Full Participation on Thursday 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup
news

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Need to Improve in Red Zone

Tampa Bay's offense, with QB Baker Mayfield at the helm, has taken care of the football and done reasonably well on third downs but need to be more efficient in the red zone to get the scoring up
news

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Texans, Week 9

The Bucs face heady rookie QB C.J. Stroud and a rising Texans squad on Sunday as they attempt to get a faster start on offense and end a three-game skid
news

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 1: Tristan Wirfs Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup 
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 2: Tristan Wirfs Upgrades to Full Participation on Thursday 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Need to Improve in Red Zone

Tampa Bay's offense, with QB Baker Mayfield at the helm, has taken care of the football and done reasonably well on third downs but need to be more efficient in the red zone to get the scoring up

Dave Canales on Baker Mayfield's Maturity, 'Handling Things the Right Way' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. OC Canales discussed the continued emphasis on improving the run game, fixing penalties and his thoughts on the upcoming game against the Texans.

Tristan Wirfs on Lavonte David's Legacy, 'They Better Get His Gold Jacket Ready' | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. T Wirfs discussed locking in on the details and the benefit of having a mini-bye after Thursday Night Football.

Lavonte David Has Confidence in His Teammates, 'Faith in this Group' | Press Conference

Linebacker Lavonte David spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. LB David discussed wanting to dominate in all categories and staying prepared for whatever Houston throws at them.

Jamel Dean Focused on Texans, Needing to 'Fly Around the Field' | Press Conference

Cornerback Jamel Dean spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. CB Dean discussed facing a disciplined Texans' offense and LB Lavonte David's greatness.

Kacy Rodgers on Antoine Winfield Jr. Being a 'True Pro', Best Season Hands Down | Press Conference

Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Kacy Rodgers spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. Coordinator Rodgers discussed not underestimating rookie quarterbacks and rookie OLB Yaya Diaby's continuous improvement each week.

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Texans, Week 9

The Bucs face heady rookie QB C.J. Stroud and a rising Texans squad on Sunday as they attempt to get a faster start on offense and end a three-game skid

Everything You Need to Know About Bucs vs. Texans

Here's everything you need to know when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Houston Texans in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

NFL's Top Red Zone Defense Prepares for Rodeo in Houston | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed WR Mike Evans' rise up the NFL's all-time receiving touchdown leaderboard, LB Lavonte David's longevity and how successful the Bucs' defense has been at stopping opposing teams in the red zone.

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 2

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/2/2023.

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 1: Tristan Wirfs Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup 

Buccaneers-Texans: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Nine

The Bucs will be seeking a faster start on offense in Houston on Sunday as they try to snap a three-game losing streak…Texans rookie C Jarrett Patterson against Bucs DL Vita Vea could be one of the key matchups

Baker Mayfield 'Firmly' Believes in System, How to Attack the Texans | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. QB Mayfield discussed deciphering throwing lanes, seeing progress on film and how valuable QB John Wolford is to the locker room.

Todd Bowles on Playing with Urgency vs. Houston, Fresh Off Mini-Bye | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 9 practice. HC Bowles discussed creating more impactful plays on defense, RB Rachaad White's ability in space and what to expect facing off against the Texans.

Updates: Wolford Brings Value, O'Connor Returns to Practice Squad

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Bucs Launched 2023-24 Player-Led Youth Leadership Program on Monday | Brianna's Blitz 

In coordination with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough and Habitat for Humanity, the Buccaneers launched a player-led Youth Leadership Program

Rondé Barber Reviews Thursday Night Football at Buffalo | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber reviews some key offensive plays during the Bucs' matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Scouting Report: Texans' Top Game Wreckers | Week 9

A look at the Texans' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
Advertising