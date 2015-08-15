Pregame Report: Buccaneers vs. Vikings

Winston may not be ready for the Tennessee opener yet, but the team believes he's ready to take the next step in his first preseason game. So far, he's hit every goal the team has set up for him.

"We set the bar early on, and once you have your first practice we want to see improvement, daily improvement in all areas," said Smith. "Decision-making, grasp of the offense, and just seeing him compete from day to day, and that's what we've seen. We like what he's done off the field, moving into the role, being a leader in the huddle, barking out plays, all of that. And in practice, he's had some days that he needed to make some improvement the following day. He did that, so he's done everything you need a player to do before he plays his first game."

The aforementioned rookie linemen who may very well be starting in front of Winston on opening day are twin second-round picks Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet. Like Winston, they've endured a baptism by fire, particularly when they've been taking first-team reps and matching up against the likes of Gerald McCoy and Jacquies Smith. Tonight's game, with neither team holding back, should be a new kind of test, especially when first-team pass-rushers like Everson Griffen and Sharrif Floyd are still on the field.