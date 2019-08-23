Preseason Picks: Browns vs. Buccaneers

-How the Bucs offensive line holds up with more work.

So far, the Bucs starting offensive line has looked solid in the preseason – but it's been with limited work. The first-team offense has played just two drives this preseason, both at the opening of the game in the two weeks prior to Friday. It's clear they know what to do and know their roles but now comes the resiliency test. They still won't get a full game, obviously. The way Coach Arians was talking earlier this week, they may not even get a half. But it'll be more work than they've had up until this point and that's when the real evaluation can begin.

-How Tampa Bay running backs are shuffled with the first team.

In both of those aforementioned opening drives, both running backs Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones were involved. While Barber is listed as the starting tailback, according the Bucs depth chart, it seems Jones is getting his fair share of snaps, too.

Each played 7% of the offensive snaps in last Friday's matchup with the Dolphins – that amounted to a total of five, if you're wondering. Jones also got some work on special teams, fielding the opening kickoff.

Jones has been limited in practice this week with some knee soreness. Coach Arians said on Wednesday that if Jones is playing, he'll be 100%. If he's not fully healthy, he may be held out for precautionary reasons, in which case Barber would probably take a bulk of the first-team snaps with perhaps running back Dare Ogunbowale mixed in a little bit. Ogunbowale has had a strong camp and has taken the brunt of the work on the ground. If Jones couldn't go, Coach Arians said he would have no problem letting Ogunbowale on with the first team offense, either.

-Where wide receiver Chris Godwin is on the field.

You've heard it time and time again: Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin is going to get a lot of work in this offense. He's lined up everywhere in camp and in preseason games, so far. He's been in the slot, he's been on the outside, wide, tight, you name it. Entering Friday's dress rehearsal, wide receiver Mike Evans is currently sidelined and Coach Arians confirmed he would not be playing in the game against Cleveland on Wednesday.