Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pro Bowl T Tristan Wirfs Confident About Ankle Recovery

Tackle Tristan Wirfs, who won't play in Sunday's Pro Bowl due to an ankle injury but came to Vegas for the experience anyway, says his ankle feels great and he will definitely be full-go by training camp, if not earlier

Feb 03, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

220116_KZ_Eagles_Bucs_076

﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-year right tackle, injured his ankle on the fifth play of a game-opening touchdown drive in a Wild Card round win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The sixth offensive play of the game was the first that Wirfs had missed in the regular season or postseason since he was picked sixth overall in the 2020 draft.

It was a huge blow to the Buccaneers' offense, as Wirfs had played well enough in 2021 to earn a starting spot on the NFC Pro Bowl roster. After seeing his replacement at right tackle, Josh Wells, as well as center Ryan Jensen subsequently sustain leg injuries early in the same game, he eventually talked his way back onto the field. He tried hard to walk without a limp to convince his coaches he could do it, but his return only lasted three plays as he simply couldn't move on the injured ankle.

That win set up a Divisional Round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and Wirfs worked as hard as possible all week to get his ankle in playing shape. No decision was made until the afternoon of the game, but Wirfs was ultimately unable to go.

"All week I was doing everything I could to try to come back," he said. "I remember I got to the stadium that morning and I was trying to do stuff and I just couldn't. It was really frustrating to have to see them like that, especially it turning out to be Tom's last game. It was frustrating. It was my first time not being out there. The injury rate is 100 percent in the NFL, so it was bound to happen."

Wirfs will not play in the Pro Bowl, either, though he came to Las Vegas this week to soak in the experience. The good news is, that all-star game action should be the last that he misses due to this particularly injury.

On Thursday at the NFC's Pro Bowl practice, Wirfs walked around easily without a boot on his foot or any kind of brace on his ankle, and he says that ankle is "feeling really good." He still has the two options that Head Coach Bruce Arians noted on Monday, one with and one without surgery, but he feels likely it will be the latter.

"I don't know. I don't think so," said Wirfs of surgery being a necessity. "I went up to this guy in Green Bay and he was like, 'It's only been a week, really. I see that you were trying to play on it. So give it time to rest and rehab and we'll take it from there.' That was like my first-ever real injury, so I didn't know what to expect or how to go about it. So, yeah, that was good to hear."

Any late-season injuries bring with them the concern that they will linger well into the next offseason and even into training camp. It's a little too early for Wirfs to know if his rehab will keep him out of any of the team's spring program or OTAs in May and June, but he has absolutely no worries about being ready for the start of training camp.

"Oh yeah, a hundred percent – camp, definitely. Camp regardless," said Wirfs. "We'll see what happens these next three weeks. [The doctor] said, 'Your body's your best indicator. You'll know if it's feeling better and we're good to go. And if it's not, we can go in there with a scope and fix what needs to be fixed.' He said, 'I think you'll be good.'"

Photos of Bucs from Pro Bowl Practice | Day 1

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowlers from practice on February 3, 2022.

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 56

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 03, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Pro Bowl practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pro Bowl Bucs: Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T., But We'll Still Be Contenders

The Buccaneers are sorely missing one of their nine Pro Bowl selections in Las Vegas this week following the retirement of Tom Brady, but those who remain think the good times are far from being over
news

Bucs Re-Sign Safety Chris Cooper

The Buccaneers continue to add to their 2022 roster, bringing back safety Chris Cooper, who spent most of the past season on the team's practice squad, on a reserve/futures contract
news

Tom Brady Announces His Retirement

Tom Brady has put an end to the greatest career in NFL history, announcing his retirement on Tuesday after 22 unparalleled seasons that included a league-record seven Super Bowl victories, the final one with the Buccaneers
news

2022 Senior Bowl Standouts: American Team

More standouts from Mobile, this time from the Lions-led American Team.
Advertising