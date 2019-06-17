Pro Football Talk Sees Big 2019 for Jameis Winston, Vita Vea & OJ Howard

Peter King writes his multi-part Football Morning in America column on Pro Football Talk each week and although King is on vacation, the column isn't. This week featured the guys from Pro Football Focus breaking down various topics as a collective.

Among those topics was a list from Sam Monson of five players who could end up on their PFF 50 list for 2019. Two of the five players were Buccaneers. Monson named both Vita Vea and O.J. Howard as those who could make the grade this coming season.

"Vita Vea, DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: At the other end of the scale, you've got Vea, a player who went in the first round in 2018 but fell off the radar a little because he began the season injured, then took a little while to get going and ultimately didn't produce the box score production people want to see. Vea ended up with only three sacks, but had 23 additional pressures as a pass-rusher, 17 of which came in the final six weeks of the season. Over that stretch of play, his overall PFF grade was 86.4, and he had a top-20 grade at his position, hinting at what's to come."

Vea will also be aided by veteran Ndamukong Suh, who the team signed this offseason. Suh is an interior lineman who creates opportunities not only for himself with his power, but for those around him – especially on the line. If blockers are entangled with Suh at the line of scrimmage, that makes it less likely Vea will be double-teamed at the same time. It means Vea should get more one-on-one opportunities and therefore see increased production from his position, making the likelihood of landing on PFF's list even greater.

Vea wasn't the only Buccaneer Monson mentioned, either.

"O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Another former first-round pick, Howard has yet to top 600 receiving yards or 35 receptions in a season, even while tight ends are breaking receiving records across the NFL. Dive deeper into the numbers, however, and Howard looks primed for a huge season with an uptick in opportunity. His overall PFF grade last season was 89.4, higher than any other tight end outside of San Francisco standout George Kittle. And on a yards per route basis, he was third behind only Kittle and Kansas City star Travis Kelce. His average depth of target was 11.3 yards downfield, a top-five mark in the league, and now the vertical threat he brings is being linked up with new Bucs coach Bruce Arians and an offense that lives down the field."