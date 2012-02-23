Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prospect Central: Bucs Head to Indy

The 2012 NFL Scouting Combine is now underway in Indianapolis, and the Bucs have representatives on the scene to interview, exam and rate the more than 300 draft-eligible players coming to town

Feb 23, 2012 at 02:20 AM
Pianalto02_23_12_1_t.jpg


Indianapolis was the final destination for which every team in the NFL hoped at the start of the 2011 season.  In a way, Indianapolis is also where the 2012 campaign starts for every team in the league, too.

Indy's Lucas Oil Stadium was the site of Super Bowl XLVI, and in the end only the New York Giants and New England Patriots made it that far, with the Giants taking home the Lombardi Trophy.  Just three weeks after Ahmad Bradshaw scored the game-winning touchdown for New York, the stadium's turf will be in use again, as more than 300 draft-eligible prospects gather for the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine.

The new league year (and free agency) officially starts on March 13, but the end of the Super Bowl effectively turned the page to 2012 for everyone in the league.  And the first massive, league-wide event in the new year is the annual Combine.  Unlike the Super Bowl, it makes its home in Indianapolis every year.

The 2012 Combine officially began on Wednesday, when the initial group of players arrived for what will be a four-day process.  Offensive linemen, kickers and tight ends and special-teamers (e.g. long-snappers) make up that first cross-section of prospects, and their first day consisted mostly of registration, orientation and, for some, X-rays at a nearby hospital.

Other position groups will hit Indy with staggered arrivals; the quarterbacks, for instance, come to town on Thursday while the defensive backs won't arrive until Saturday.  For each group, however, the four-day process is the same, and breaks down as such:

  • Day 1: Travel, registration, orientation, hospital pre-exams and X-rays
  • Day 2: Measurements, on-site medical exams, psychological testing and media sessions
  • Day 3: NFLPA meeting, psychological testing
  • Day 4: On-field workouts, departure

Thus the first 40-yard dashes and vertical leaps – what most fans think of as the actual Combine – won't occur until Saturday morning, when the offensive linemen and tight ends hit the field.  (The kickers and special-teamers are an exception, working out on Friday.)  Quarterbacks will throw on Sunday.  Defensive backs will wrap up the entire seven-day proceedings with their workouts the following Tuesday.

Because the Combine is arranged this way, NFL teams stagger the arrival of their personnel, as well.  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent their landing party on Tuesday, with Director of Player Personnel Dennis Hickey and a group of scouts leading the way.  General Manager Mark Dominik, Head Coach Greg Schiano and most of the rest of the team's player personnel department followed on Wednesday, along with the medical team.  Assistant coaches will come in and out of Indy coinciding with the players at their positions of interest.

(A crew from Buccaneers.com will also be on hand from Friday through Sunday.  Look for exclusive interviews with team personnel and prominent members of the football press, as well as footage from the players' daily interview sessions.  Buccaneers.com will also have behind-the-scenes access to Coach Schiano and members of his staff.)

For those who do stay in Indy for the bulk of Combine week, the information-gathering process is not only valuable but almost without pause.  Not mentioned in the four-day breakdown above, because it is a constant on each day a prospect is in town, is the evening round of interviews at the players' hotel.  Each team commandeers a meeting room on the ground floor of the hotel, and players and team reps spend most of the evening in a round-robin series of sit-downs.  It has been said so often by Buccaneer officials that it nearly seems cliché, but it remains true: These interviews are considered the single most important aspect of the week in Indy.  They narrowly edge out the opportunity for teams to get their own hands-on medical examinations.

The interviews are limited to 15 minutes each, but quite a bit of information can be gathered in that time, and the limit allows every team to burn through a lot of players on their list.  That's imperative – between the all-star games, the Combine and the Pro Days that will follow at various colleges, the Bucs will make sure to conduct an interview with every player on their draft board.  The physical workouts are important, too, but they often just confirm what teams have learned about the players from watching live games and hundreds of hours of taped action.

Again, if making a dent in their interview schedule is Goal 1A of the Combine for the Buccaneers, then filling out a player's medical jacket is 1B.  The majority of the medical examinations take place in meeting rooms within the stadium complex, with NFL trainers looking on.  Teams can form their own first-hand opinions on any potential health issues.

Each year, Combine participants eventually make up about 80% or more of the eventual draft field of approximately 250 players.  Those who don't make it into the seventh round generally find themselves in NFL camps as undrafted free agents.  The Buccaneers may only select a half-dozen players or so during the three days of the draft in April, but that's just the beginning of how the draft will touch the team.

As an example, the Buccaneers formed a favorable report on North Carolina tight end Zack Pianalto last year, but Pianalto signed with the Buffalo Bills when he wasn't drafted.  When Pianalto was waived, the Bucs were ready to pounce, putting in a claim.  Pianalto spent most of 2011 as Tampa Bay's third tight end.

The Bucs will put together such reports on hundreds of players, in order to be prepared at all times.  The next six days in Indianapolis will help with that effort immensely.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Snags NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. won his first NFL weekly award for his all-around performance in the Bucs' win over Carolina in Week 13, which included a game-sealing interception and multiple drive stops
news

Buccaneers-Falcons: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 14

The Bucs head to Atlanta for a rematch with the Falcons that could have a big impact on their efforts to win the NFC South, and will have to take on a tough red zone defense and a powerful rushing attack
news

RB Rachaad White Advocates for SMA in Annual My Cause My Cleats Campaign | Brianna's Blitz

In the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, running back Rachaad White represents Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to raise awareness 
news

Scouting Report: Falcons' Top Game Wreckers | Week 14 

A look at the Falcons' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

LIVE | Bucs Press Conference

Antoine Winfield Jr. Snags NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. won his first NFL weekly award for his all-around performance in the Bucs' win over Carolina in Week 13, which included a game-sealing interception and multiple drive stops

Buccaneers-Falcons: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 14

The Bucs head to Atlanta for a rematch with the Falcons that could have a big impact on their efforts to win the NFC South, and will have to take on a tough red zone defense and a powerful rushing attack

RB Rachaad White Advocates for SMA in Annual My Cause My Cleats Campaign | Brianna's Blitz

In the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, running back Rachaad White represents Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to raise awareness 

Scouting Report: Falcons' Top Game Wreckers | Week 14 

A look at the Falcons' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Rondé Barber Reviews Mike Evans' Record-Breaking Performance vs. Panthers

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' best plays from Week 13's win vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Bucs Look to Carry Big Performances to Atlanta | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott rehash the big games for Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. against Carolina, discuss the importance of the upcoming game in Atlanta and answer fans' emails.

Updates: DL C.J. Brewer Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Bucs Feast on Man Coverage | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

Baker Mayfield didn't see much man-to-man coverage from Carolina's defense on Sunday, but when he did he took advantage of it, primarily by throwing to Mike Evans

Bucs' Release Week 14 Depth Chart: J.J. Russell Steps Up

LB J.J. Russell filled in for injured LB Lavonte David against Carolina and played all but one defensive snap while recording his first career sack

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII

2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been nominated to be the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Todd Bowles Talks Win vs. Carolina, Previews NFC South Battle in Atlanta | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin on the weekly radio show.

Photos of Youth Leadership Program & Habitat for Humanity: Session #2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program partners with Habitat for Humanity on building homes in the Tampa community.

Photos from Bucs' Youth Leadership Program: Session #3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers launched the fourth year of our player-led Youth Leadership Program, collaborating with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough, and Habitat for Humanity.

Bucs Brief: December 5, 2023

Listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers latest news brief presented by Team Reporter Casey Phillips.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 13 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 21-18 victory over the Panthers in Week 13

A Cascade of Mike Evans Milestones

Data Crunch: Reaching 1,000 yards for an NFL record 10th straight season and moving into a tie for 13th all-time in touchdown catches was only the start of WR Mike Evans' big day in Sunday's win over Carolina

Todd Bowles: Ryan Neal Put the Team First Against Panthers

Safety Ryan Neal stepped up on Sunday when the Bucs ran out of linebacker options, keeping the middle of the defense solid and turning in one of the biggest defensive plays of the game

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 14 across Power Rankings?
Advertising