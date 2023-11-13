Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

White finished the game with 51 yards on the ground and 47 through the air, leaving him just two yards shy of recording his third consecutive game with 100-plus yards from scrimmage. Over the last three weeks, he has produced 326 yads from scrimmage, which ranks fourth among all NFL players in that span and first among running backs.

Evans didn't score on his 43-yard catch but he did get in the end zone on a 22-yard reception later in the third quarter. As is the case with virtually every Evans touchdown at this point in his career, the latest one moved him up another rung on the NFL's all-time chart. He is now tied with Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed for 16th place. Below is a look at the next players Evans will be chasing down as he advances toward the top 10 all time.

NFL's All-Time Leaders in Touchdown Receptions

16. 87: Mike Evans, Andre Reed*

15. 88: Don Maynard*

14. 90: Davante Adams^

13. 91: Isaac Bruce*

12. 92: Rob Gronkowski

* Pro Football Hall of Famer

^ Active player

Evans also moved up one more spot on the NFL's all-time receiving yardage chart, as he caught six passes for 143 yards against the Titans, pushing his career total to 11,162. He took the 38th spot from Chad Johnson and is within reach of several more rungs on that ladder this season.

Evans needs…

…102 yards to pass DeSean Jackson for 37th place

…212 yards to pass Keenan McCardell for 36th place

…228 yards to pass Rod Smith for 35th place

…277 yards to pass Muhsin Muhammad for 34th place

Evans' 100-yard outing was the 35th of his career in the regular season and he has three more in the postseason. That's by far the most 100-yard receiving games in Buccaneers history and it currently ranks seventh among active players.

Evans played in his 145th game for the Buccaneers on Sunday, tying him with former Pro Bowl center Tony Mayberry for the fifth most in franchise history.

Evans and White scored the Bucs' two touchdowns and McLaughlin accounted for the other eight points with field goals of 35 and 25 yards and a pair of extra points. McLaughlin is now 17 of 19 on field goal attempts in 2023, with his only two misses being blocked kicks, and he's perfect on 15 extra point tries.

That was more than enough scoring to defeat the Titans, who were held to six points on a pair of field goals. This marked the second time this season that the Buccaneers' defense had held an opponent without a touchdown; it also did so in a 26-9 win at New Orleans in Week Four. The Bucs sacked Titans quarterback Will Levis four times and delivered 13 hits on him. That's the most QB hits a Tampa Bay defense has amassed in one game since December 29, 2019 against the Atlanta Falcons. Five different Buccaneer defenders – Shaquil Barrett, Yaya Diaby, Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea and Devin White – had a pair of QB hits, the most for any team in a single game this season.

The Bucs also recorded 10 tackles for loss, the most they've had in a single game since November 14, 2021 at Washington. Diaby, Kancey and Lavonte David had two TFLs each. David has had at least one tackle for loss in five consecutive games, the longest such streak by a Buccaneer since Jason Pierre-Paul did it in 2018. David increased his career total to 154 TFLs, which is the fourth-highest total for any active player in the NFL.

Most Tackles for Loss, NFL, Active Players

Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams: 171 Calais Campbell, Arizona/Jacksonville/Baltimore/Atlanta: 168 Von Miller, Denver/L.A. Rams/Buffalo: 164 Lavonte David, Tampa Bay: 154 Cameron Jordan, New Orleans: 153

David's two TFLs were part of his five total tackles on the day, which increased his career total to 1,427. He now needs just two more tackles to pass Rondé Barber for second place on the Buccaneers' all-time list**.