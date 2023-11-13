Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

Data Crunch: In his first full season as a starter, Bucs RB Rachaad White has developed into one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs…Also, Mike Evans continued his climb up the NFL's all-time receiving charts

Nov 13, 2023 at 08:06 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

data crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Tennessee Titans, 20-6, in Week 10, in a game in which their offense generated six plays of 20 or more yards and their defense allowed just two. The two longest plays of the game, both passes thrown by the Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, each gained 43 yards, but they did so in very different ways.

One of those was a sliding 43-yard catch by Mike Evans at the Titans' eight-yard line, which set up a Chase McLaughlin field goal early in the third quarter. Evans ran a straight go route and had to adjust and make a difficult catch after locating the ball at the last moment. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the play included 39.4 "air yards," which is how many yards downfield from the line of scrimmage the ball is at the time of the catch.

The other 43-yard play for the Buccaneers technically had negative 5.9 air yards because it was a screen pass that running back Rachaad White caught well behind the line of scrimmage. In this case, White did almost all of the work, following his blocks and slicing through defenders to get all the way to the end zone. This was the longest play of White's young career and the longest touchdown by any Buccaneer this season, and it gave the home team a lead it would not relinquish.

While the Buccaneers' rushing attack is still trying to fully find its footing, White has supplemented his reasonable rushing totals with 35 receptions for 326 yards, making him one of the most productive pass-catching backs in the NFL. Through the first 10 weeks of the season (in which he has played nine games, compared to 10 for some of the NFL's other backs), White ranks third in the league among running backs in receptions and second in receiving yards.

Most Receptions, NFL Running Backs, 2023

Table inside Article
Running Back Team Recs.
Alvin Kamara Saints 50
Christian McCaffrey 49ers 38
Rachaad White Buccaneers 35
Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 32
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 31
Jaylen Warren Steelers 31

Most Receiving Yards, NFL Running Backs, 2023

Table inside Article
Running Back Team Rec. Yards
Christian McCaffrey 49ers 339
Rachaad White Buccaneers 326
Alvin Kamara Saints 305
Travis Etienne Jaguars 275
Antonio Gibson Commanders 269

White finished the game with 51 yards on the ground and 47 through the air, leaving him just two yards shy of recording his third consecutive game with 100-plus yards from scrimmage. Over the last three weeks, he has produced 326 yads from scrimmage, which ranks fourth among all NFL players in that span and first among running backs.

Evans didn't score on his 43-yard catch but he did get in the end zone on a 22-yard reception later in the third quarter. As is the case with virtually every Evans touchdown at this point in his career, the latest one moved him up another rung on the NFL's all-time chart. He is now tied with Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed for 16th place. Below is a look at the next players Evans will be chasing down as he advances toward the top 10 all time.

NFL's All-Time Leaders in Touchdown Receptions

16. 87: Mike Evans, Andre Reed*

15. 88: Don Maynard*

14. 90: Davante Adams^

13. 91: Isaac Bruce*

12. 92: Rob Gronkowski

* Pro Football Hall of Famer

^ Active player

Evans also moved up one more spot on the NFL's all-time receiving yardage chart, as he caught six passes for 143 yards against the Titans, pushing his career total to 11,162. He took the 38th spot from Chad Johnson and is within reach of several more rungs on that ladder this season.

Evans needs…

…102 yards to pass DeSean Jackson for 37th place

…212 yards to pass Keenan McCardell for 36th place

…228 yards to pass Rod Smith for 35th place

…277 yards to pass Muhsin Muhammad for 34th place

Evans' 100-yard outing was the 35th of his career in the regular season and he has three more in the postseason. That's by far the most 100-yard receiving games in Buccaneers history and it currently ranks seventh among active players.

Evans played in his 145th game for the Buccaneers on Sunday, tying him with former Pro Bowl center Tony Mayberry for the fifth most in franchise history.

Evans and White scored the Bucs' two touchdowns and McLaughlin accounted for the other eight points with field goals of 35 and 25 yards and a pair of extra points. McLaughlin is now 17 of 19 on field goal attempts in 2023, with his only two misses being blocked kicks, and he's perfect on 15 extra point tries.

That was more than enough scoring to defeat the Titans, who were held to six points on a pair of field goals. This marked the second time this season that the Buccaneers' defense had held an opponent without a touchdown; it also did so in a 26-9 win at New Orleans in Week Four. The Bucs sacked Titans quarterback Will Levis four times and delivered 13 hits on him. That's the most QB hits a Tampa Bay defense has amassed in one game since December 29, 2019 against the Atlanta Falcons. Five different Buccaneer defenders – Shaquil Barrett, Yaya Diaby, Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea and Devin White – had a pair of QB hits, the most for any team in a single game this season.

The Bucs also recorded 10 tackles for loss, the most they've had in a single game since November 14, 2021 at Washington. Diaby, Kancey and Lavonte David had two TFLs each. David has had at least one tackle for loss in five consecutive games, the longest such streak by a Buccaneer since Jason Pierre-Paul did it in 2018. David increased his career total to 154 TFLs, which is the fourth-highest total for any active player in the NFL.

Most Tackles for Loss, NFL, Active Players

  1. Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams: 171
  2. Calais Campbell, Arizona/Jacksonville/Baltimore/Atlanta: 168
  3. Von Miller, Denver/L.A. Rams/Buffalo: 164
  4. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay: 154
  5. Cameron Jordan, New Orleans: 153

David's two TFLs were part of his five total tackles on the day, which increased his career total to 1,427. He now needs just two more tackles to pass Rondé Barber for second place on the Buccaneers' all-time list**.

Most Tackles, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Seasons Tackles
Derrick Brooks LB 1995-2008 2,198
Ronde Barber CB 1997-2012 1,428
Lavonte David LB 2012-23 1,427
Hardy Nickerson LB 1993-99 1,028
Shelton Quarles LB 1997-2006 985

Kancey notched multiple tackles for loss for the second consecutive game and is the first rookie to accomplish that feat since Micah Parsons and Jaelan Phillips did so in 2021. His six TFLs overall this season rank second among all rookies.

Most Tackles for Loss, Rookie, NFL, 2023

  1. Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers: 7
  2. Calijah Kancey, Buccaneers: 6
  3. Jalen Carter, Eagles: 5
  4. Five players tied with: 4

In addition to holding Levis below a 50% completion rate on Sunday, the Buccaneers also contained bruising running back Derrick Henry, allowing him to gain just 24 yards on 11 carries for an average of 2.2 yards per tote. Henry also lost four yards on one reception, bringing his yards from scrimmage total down to 20. That is his lowest yards from scrimmage total in any game since December 10, 2017, when he also had 20 against Arizona.

Related Content

news

Mike Evans Joins 11,000 Club

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans became the 39th player in NFL history to surpass 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday, while LB Lavonte David continued his recent barrage of tackles, tackles for loss and forced fumbles
news

Ageless Lavonte David Stacking Tackles

Data Crunch: In his 12th NFL season, David is producing tackles at a rapid rate and is closing in on a Hall of Famer on one list…Plus, Mike Evans climbs another rung on an all-time NFL ladder
news

Mike Evans Streaks Into Top 20 All Time

Data Crunch: With his 85th career touchdown catch, Mike Evans moved into a tie for 18th-place in NFL history in that category…On defense, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Shaquil Barrett all had noteworthy accomplishments
news

Lavonte David Inflates Impressive Career Totals

Data Crunch: Now in his 12th season, LB Lavonte David continues to produce numbers that rank among the top defenders in the NFL and in Buccaneers franchise history
news

Baker Mayfield Continues to Shine on Third Down

Data Crunch: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has been the NFL's most effective passer on third downs this season and he had his best outing yet in that category on Sunday against the Saints
news

Mike Evans Joins 700 Club

Data Crunch: Mike Evans hit a new career milestone for receptions on Monday night and also moved into a tie for 21st all-time in TD catches…Lavonte David moved into 10th place on a Bucs all-time list and Jake Camarda blasted away again
news

Christian Izien Accomplishes Rare NFL Feat

Data Crunch: Rookie S Christian Izien became just the fourth undrafted player in NFL history with picks in each of his first two games, Mike Evans continued to rise up multiple charts and Chris Godwin kept two streaks alive
news

A Special Day for the Specialists

Data Crunch: Both kicker Chase McLaughlin and punter Jake Camarda showed off their long-range capabilities in Sunday's win over the Vikings, while Chris Godwin climbed up another prominent Buccaneers list
news

Chris Godwin Continues His Prolific Ways in the Postseason

Data Crunch: WR Chris Godwin set new single-game and single-season reception records for the Buccaneers on Monday night as part of Tom Brady's record 19th 300-yard passing game in the postseason
news

Tom Brady Captures New NFL Completions Record…Again

Data Crunch: In 2022, Tom Brady threw more passes and completed more of them than any other quarterback in NFL history, in the process breaking one of his own records
news

Chris Godwin Reels In Another Bucs Legend

Data Crunch: While QB Tom Brady was busy padding his all-time NFL lead in many clutch-performance categories in Sunday's overtime win in Arizona, Chris Godwin surpassed James Wilder for second-place on the team's career receptions list
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Titans vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 20-6

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Bucs Topple Titans to Get Back in Win Column

A stifling Tampa Bay defense put constant pressure on rookie QB Will Levis and Baker Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rachaad to beat the Titans, 20-6, and move within a half-game of first place

Baker Mayfield Knows What This Team is Made Of, Loves Bucs' Fight vs. Titans | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. QB Mayfield discussed the offense's continued progress throughout the year, RB Rachaad White's explosiveness and the defense playing 'lights out' against Tennessee.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Titans vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' 20-6 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

Data Crunch: In his first full season as a starter, Bucs RB Rachaad White has developed into one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs…Also, Mike Evans continued his climb up the NFL's all-time receiving charts

Mike Evans or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 20-6 drubbing of the Titans at home on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Breaking Down the Victory Over the Tennessee Titans | Nothing But Bucs

The Buccaneers bounced back Sunday with a 20-6 impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. Host T.J. Rives returns with insight and analysis from field level on why the Tampa Bay D was so good in holding down Tennessee? And, you'll get Bucs radio highlights and his post game interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, RB Rachaad White, LB Lavonte David and coach Todd Bowles. Plus, T.J. has a special guest, Paul Stewart of Bucpower.com, who came all the way from his home in England to attend Sunday's win in person! It's all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"

Todd Bowles Proud of Bucs' Resolve in Win vs. Titans, 'They Never Flinched' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. HC Bowles discussed how they were able to control the ball vs. the Titans, how the Bucs' leaders stepped up and what this win means going forward.

Mike Evans "Overcomes Adversity" to Have Big Game Against Titans

WR Mike Evans shook off a surprising end zone drop on Sunday to have yet another huge outing, catching six passes for 143 yards and the clinching touchdown in a win over Tennessee

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Titans 6

The Buccaneers defeat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10, snapping a four-game losing streak 

Best Photos From Titans vs. Bucs | Week 10

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 10 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Every Mike Evans Catch from 143-Yard Game vs. Titans

Watch every catch from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during his 143-yard game from Week 10

Calijah Kancey: 'Just Scratching the Surface' 

Rookie Calijah Kancey played a pivotal role in limiting the Titans' rushing attack in Week 10

Rachaad White Takes A Screen to the House | Titans vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield tosses a pass short to RB Rachaad White who takes it for a 43-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

What's Next: Bucs Head West for Rematch with Brock Purdy's 49ers

Both the Bucs and 49ers snapped losing streaks in Week 10 and will now go head to head in California to see which team can go on a run

Mike Evans on His Monstrous 100-Yard Game vs. Tennessee | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. WR Evans discussed his belief in his team, turning frustration into willpower and what it means to get a win in front of the home fans.

Devin White on Building on Week 10's Victory, Mastering Energy | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. LB White discussed shutting down the Titans' offensive efforts and his synergy with LB Lavonte David.

Calijah Kancey 'Getting in His Groove', Forcing QBs to Make Hard Decisions | Press Conference

Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. DL Kancey discussed how the Bucs were able to create pressure against Tennessee and continuing to keep the defensive standard shown in Week 10.

Rachaad White Making the Most of His Opportunities, Finding His Rhythm | Press Conference

Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. RB White discussed his 43-yard touchdown against the Titans and his assessment of the offense's performance in Week 10.

Bucs Brief: November 13, 2023

Listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers latest news brief presented by Team Reporter Casey Phillips.
Advertising