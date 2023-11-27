Rachaad White Hits Century Mark, Continues Torrid Run

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buccaneers had an opportunity to tie or win the game at the end, getting the ball back with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter, but a strip-sack by Samson Ebukam ended that hope. One play before Ebukam forced a fumble by Baker Mayfield, running back Rachaad White took a handoff and ran over right tackle for a gain of four yards. For the Buccaneers, it was unfortunate that White didn't get another chance to touch the ball, but that four-yard run did put him at exactly 100 rushing yards on the afternoon.

That was just the second 100-yard game for White, who also had 105 yards against Seattle during his rookie year, and his average of 6.7 yards per carry set a new career high. He has now topped 100 yards from scrimmage in four games this season.

Since midseason, White has been one of the most productive backs in the NFL. He has 593 yards from scrimmage in his last six games and ranks fourth in the league among all running backs in that category since Week Seven.

Most Yards from Scrimmage, NFL Running Backs, Weeks 7-12

1. Saquon Barkley, Giants: 612

2. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: 598

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: 595

4. Rachaad White, Buccaneers: 593

5. James Cook, Bills: 536

White now has 559 rushing yards on the season to go with 43 catches for 364 yards, giving him a total of 923 yards from scrimmage. If he adds 136 more receiving yards over the final six games of the regular season, he would become just the sixth player in Buccaneers history to record 500-plus rushing yards and 500-plus receiving yards, joining James Wilder (1984), Warrick Dunn (1999), Michael Pittman (2003), Charles Sims (2015) and Leonard Fournette (2022).

While White accounted for most of the Buccaneers' 125 rushing yards in Indianapolis, wide receiver Mike Evans fueled the passing attack with six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns, all game highs for the visiting team. Evans' 70 yards put him at 850 on the season, meaning he needs just 150 more over the final six weeks – an average of 25 yards per game – to reach 1,000 yards for the 10th time in as many NFL seasons. Evans already owns the NFL record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a player's career, and a 10th such campaign would tie him with Randy Moss for the second most ever at any point in a career. Only Jerry Rice, with 14, had more.

Evans' two scores gave him 90 touchdown receptions in his career, making him just the 15th player in NFL history to hit that mark. He moved out of a tie with Hall of Famer Don Maynard into 15th place on the all-time list and is now just one behind a tie for 14th place.

NFL's All-Time Leaders in Touchdown Receptions

15. 90: Mike Evans

13t. 91: Davante Adams^, Isaac Bruce *

12. 92: Rob Gronkowski

11. 99: Don Hutson *

9t. 100: Tim Brown, Steve Largent

* Pro Football Hall of Famer

^ Active player

Evans now just needs one more touchdown grab to hit double digits in a season for the fifth time in his career. He currently ranks second in the league in that category in 2023.

NFL 2023 Touchdown Reception Leaders

1. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: 10

2. Mike Evans, Buccaneers: 9

3t. Stefon Diggs, Bills: 8

3t. Courtland Sutton, Broncos: 8

5t. five tied with: 7

Sunday's game marked the 19th time that Evans has caught two or more touchdown passes in a single game. That's the second highest total of such performances among all active NFL players.