Rachaad White Powers Resurgent Ground Game

Overall, McLaughlin's five successful field goals of 50 or more yards are tied for the second most in a single season for the Buccaneers. Connor Barth made six of them in 2012, Martin Gramatica hit on five of them in two different seasons (2000, 2002) and both Matt Gay (2019) and Patrick Murray (2014) did it five times in a season once.

Of McLaughlin's five successful field goals from 50 yards and beyond, four have been from 55 yards out or further. He has made two 55-yarders and two 57-yarders and now accounts for four of the 17 field goals in team history from 55 or further. McLaughlin is the first kicker in Buccaneers history with more than two field goals of 55-plus yards in a season and the first in team history with more than three such field goals for the franchise in a career.

Tampa Bay's defense also provided two points on the first safety the team has scored since the 2020 season (Shaq Barrett in Denver, September 27). Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. sacked quarterback Desmond Ridder in the end zone by stripping the ball from his hand. Fullback Keith Smith recovered for Atlanta but defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor tackled Smith in the end zone for the two-point safety.

That was the 14th safety scored by the Buccaneers in team history, and O'Connor was the ninth different player in team history to be credited with one. Five of the 14 safeties were credited to the team as a whole.

Winfield's sack was his fourth of the season and it gave him 13.0 sacks over the course of his first four years in the league. He is the NFL's sack leader among defensive backs in that span by a wide margin.