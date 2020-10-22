2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Raiders, Week 7

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

· Since the start of the 2020 season, Tom Brady has thrown 14 touchdown passes in six games while New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has thrown nine in five games. That has tightened up the race atop the NFL's all-time leaderboard in that category, as Brees now has 556 career touchdown passes to 555 for Tom Brady. Depending upon the output of each passer on Sunday, Brady could finish Week Seven as the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes. For at least one week.

· Brady's 14 touchdown passes are also the most any Buccaneers passer has ever thrown through the first six games of a season. If he gets at least one more in Las Vegas, he'll also set the record for the most through the first seven games of a season.

· RB Ronald Jones has recorded three consecutive 100-yard rushing games. If he can surpass 100 yards again in Las Vegas he will join James Wilder as the only players in franchise history with streaks of four or more 100-yard rushing games. Wilder had six in a row in a stretch that spanned the 1984-85 seasons.

· OLB Jason Pierre-Paul moved into the top 10 on the Buccaneers' all-time sack list with his 1.5 sacks against Green Bay, which gave him 26.5 since he arrived in Tampa. That ties Broderick Thomas for the ninth-most in team history, so one more would give him the ninth spot all alone. Two more would move him past Ronde Barber into eight place.

· WR Chris Godwin could also crack a Bucs top-10 list this week. With 57 more receiving yards he would get to 2,948 on his career and pass Mike Williams for the 10th spot.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

· Head Coach Bruce Arians on playing three straight prime-time games in the next three weeks: "You play them when they're scheduled. We had the Thursday night game, which I think we learned a couple things about ourselves in our preparation. Of course, it [was] a totally short week as opposed to a full week. We've been sitting in the hotel ready to play and we'll see it for the next three or, I think, four of the next six. It's an honor to be on the national games and I think our guys are embracing it."

· Wide receiver Chris Godwin on how he feels the Bucs' offense is developing: "I'm very encouraged by what I see. When we were approaching this season, you could tell that we had something that was really special just from the talent that we had. We knew it was going to take some time to really mold and really get together as a unit, and we're still doing those things. But, just in the first couple weeks of the season, I think you guys are starting to see flashes of what we can be. I think even in the last game where our defense was so dominant, when we got the ball, we really made plays with the opportunities that we had. [We] scored frequently in the red zone – you see a lot of big plays [and] you see a lot of different guys making plays. With the things that we've been able to do so far, I'm really excited with where we're going. It's still going to take a lot of hard work, but I'm very, very optimistic about it."

· Cornerback Carlton Davis on the development of the young players at his position over the last two years: "It's a process. We came in young and inexperienced and we grew. We didn't turn our backs on each other. We stayed together, we continued to work. We listened to our coaches and we learned from our mistakes. Now, we're going to unleash. Once you learn and you figure out what to do, now you have to be consistent in what you're doing, and you've got to keep going. You can't stop. Just because we had a good game, and we may have had big games this season – we've got to continue to have good games, we've got to continue to grow as a group. There are still things that we need to fix and we're going to keep going."

· Inside linebacker Lavonte David on if the Buccaneers' defense set a standard in Week Six that they now will be able to uphold: "It's definitely a standard that we have to uphold now. Especially with the coaching staff we have – they're not going to accept anything less than our performance that we had. We've got to be able to be consistent, not get too high, not get too low and just stay the course. We know we played a good football game [Sunday] against a great football team, but now that's in the past. We have to keep on moving forward and keep on stacking them. In order for us to be the best defense that we want to be at the end of this year, we have to keep putting together those type of performances. Everybody knows that. Everybody on the staff knows that and our whole defensive unit knows that. Coach definitely made an emphasis on it when we got into a team meeting today, so that's something we have to try to establish here."