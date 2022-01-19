Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 19: Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs Among Seven Non-Participants

The Buccaneers are dealing with their fair share of injuries as they get set to host the Rams on Sunday in the Divisonal Round.

The second-seed Buccaneers have earned the right to stay at home for their second playoff game this season and it's probably a good thing. They are dealing with significant injuries to both sides of the ball but the Sunday 3 p.m. contest and the opportunity to stay home should allow for maximum recovery.

The latest blow came against the Eagles when both Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen suffered ankle injuries. Jensen finished the game, Wirfs did not. Neither participated in Wednesday's walk-through. In addition, wide receivers Cyril Grayson Jr. and now Breshad Perriman sat out, along with running back Ronald Jones, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

Additionally, running back Giovani Bernard, who just came back in the last game of the season from injured reserve, was limited, as was inside linebacker Lavonte David, who returned from IR last Sunday against Philadelphia. Tackle Josh Well was also limited after he dealt with a quad injury after coming in for Wirfs in Sunday's game.

The Rams also conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Three players were listed as non-participants, including tackle Andrew Whitworth.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Full Participation

RB Giovani Bernard (hip/knee) – Limited Participation

ILB Lavonte David (foot) – Limited Participation

S Mike Edwards (elbow) – Full Participation

WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (ankle) – Did Not Participate

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Breshad Perriman (hip) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – personal) – Did Not Participate

T Josh Wells (quadriceps) – Limited Participation

T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) – Did Not Participate

Rams

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Brandon Powell (ribs) – Limited Participation

S Taylor Rapp (concussion) – Did Not Participate

ILB Troy Reeder (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Ben Skowronek (back) – Limited Participation

OL Andrew Whitworth (knee) – Did Not Participate

