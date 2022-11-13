Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

The Buccaneers outlast the Seahawks 21-16 in an electric victory in Munich

Nov 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

After a transatlantic trip and a flight covering a 10-hour span, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 at Allianz Arena in the first-ever regular season NFL game in Germany. In front of a thrilling crowd, the Bucs put on a show. After going three-and-out on their first drive, the Buccaneers found their rhythm. Rookie running back Rachaad White had success on the ground with shiftiness in space and vision, allowing blocks to develop and subsequently capitalizing. Leonard Fournette's power through tackles complemented White's slash style, creating a dynamic duo. The success of the run game opened up favorable one-on-one matchups for receivers outside. After both teams went scoreless in the first half, Tom Brady connected with Julio Jones on a 31-yard touchdown, capping off an 88-yard, 13-play drive, to give the Bucs a 7-0 lead in the second. That catch-and-run marked the longest play of the season for Tampa Bay.

The proficient trend continued. On the ensuing offensive drive, a 19-yard gain by Chris Godwin and a 22-yard gain by Scotty Miller set up a Leonard Fournette one-yard touchdown rush – his third of the season - giving the Buccaneers a 14-0 advantage in Munich. The defense finished off the first half in dramatic fashion with a Devin White 10-yard sack and an Antoine Winfield Jr. third-down tackle for loss, halting Seattle's drive in an attempt to trim the deficit. Throughout the first two frames, the Buccaneers held a yardage-advantage of 208-57 – the fewest yards allowed in a half by the Bucs defense all season.

In the third quarter after a failed trick play was intercepted by Tariq Woolen, the Bucs' defense showed up. The unit snapped a five-game drought without a takeaway as Devin White flew into the backfield for a sack on Geno Smith, forcing the ball out. Anthony Nelson recovered, giving the ball back to Tampa Bay, shifting the momentum inside Allianz Arena. Early in the fourth quarter, a 29-yard gain by White – highlighting his speed in the open field – led to the Bucs third score of the night. Brady connected with Chris Godwin to give the home team in Germany a 21-3 lead.

The Seahawks answered with their first score of the night as Smith connected with Tyler Lockett, making it a 21-9 ballgame after a failed two-point attempt. The Bucs next drive ended abruptly after Brady was intercepted by Cody Barton. The Seattle offense cashed in with seven points as Smith hit Marquise Goodwin in the corner of the end zone, narrowing their deficit by five, 21-16 with under four minutes in regulation. A methodical drive down the field and a 18-yard run by White sealed the victory in Germany. White finished with 105 yards on 22 attempts, spearheading the unit.

The Bucs strengthened their grip on the NFC South, improving to a 5-5 record heading into the bye week.

