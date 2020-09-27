Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10

The Buccaneers topped the Broncos in their Week Three contest, giving them just their second win at Mile High

Sep 27, 2020 at 07:26 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Denver would start with the ball in their house as fans and cardboard cutouts from South Park looked on. The offense led by quarterback Jeff Driskel mustered one first down before they were eventually forced to punt behind a big third-down stop of tight end Noah Fant by inside linebacker Lavonte David.

The Bucs lined up for the punt as usual but it was defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor who broke through and not only blocked the kick but picked it up and advanced it. The Bucs took over at the Broncos' 10-yard line with a first and goal and after a couple of tries, quarterback Tom Brady hit wide receiver Chris Godwin, who fought his way across the goal line. The successful point after meant an early 7-0 lead for the Bucs with 9:58 remaining in the first quarter.

The Tampa Bay defense held up their end of the deal, serving the Broncos a three-and-out on their next drive. They took back over on offense just over a minute later, this time from their own 28-yard line.

This time the Denver defense would give it right back, forcing the Buccaneer punt. And Tampa Bay would trade it back again. After less than a minute, the Broncos were punting again.

The Buccaneers got into Denver territory on their next drive but were stopped at the Broncos' 30-yard line. Kicker Ryan Succop came on to attempt the 43-yard field goal and was good to put the Bucs up 10-0 as the first quarter expired.

Tampa Bay was able to slow up the Broncos right past midfield but kicker Brandon McManus was then able to connect on a 56-yard field goal to put Denver on the board, 10-3, with 11:33 left in the second quarter.

The Bucs answered in a big way, taking the ball the length of the field with the help of a 47-yard pass from Brady to wide receiver Scotty Miller. A big third-down catch from blocking tight end Rob Gronkowski extended the drive that eventually resulted in a touchdown for wide receiver Mike Evans on a dart on third-and-one at the one. It extended the Bucs's lead to 17-3 with 6:35 left in the half.

The Broncos offense once again came up empty at the hands of the Bucs defense and surrendered the ball back to Tampa Bay. The Bucs again drove down the field and again got into the end zone on a pass from Brady to Evans. The point after was blocked, leaving the score 23-3 just before the two-minute warning.

Safety Jordan Whitehead came up with a sack of Driskel for the second sack by a safety on the day. He dropped Driskel for a loss of 10, making it 2nd and 20 for the Broncos with exactly two minutes to work with before halftime. Driskel then connected with wide receiver Tim Patrick for 27 yards and the first down. He followed it up two plays later with another big pass to rookie KJ Hamler and the Broncos were knocking on the door with 40 seconds. Sure enough, they'd be able to convert on a seven-yard pass from Driskel to Patrick, making the score 23-10 with 14 seconds left before the half.

The Buccaneers came out of halftime trying to swing and would make it to midfield before a pass sailed through Evans' hands on third and two. Tampa Bay would be forced to punt the ball away and turn it back over to Denver.

The Broncos wouldn't get anything done after a huge third-down sack in the end zone by none other than Barrett, resulting in the Bucs' first safety since 2016. It made the score 25-10 and put the Bucs offense back on the field.

The Bucs got hit with two penalties on the ensuing drive that backed them up to as far as 2nd and 21. Third down and 10, Brady went to Gronkowski but he was only able to get seven and Tampa Bay would punt it away.

But they'd get it right back after a three-and-out forced by the Bucs' defense. Winfield Jr. came up big during the series again, coming in on a blitz from the slot and getting a hand on the pass to force an incompletion that was almost intercepted by the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay's next drive didn't start out so well with left tackle Donovan Smith getting hit was a 10-yard holding penalty. It ended up meaning another punt for the Buccaneer offense and Denver took back over with 5:57 left in the third quarter.

Best Photos from Buccaneers vs. Broncos | Week 3

View photos of Tampa Bay's Week 3 matchup against Denver.

Punter Bradley Pinion
1 / 187

Punter Bradley Pinion

Bucs vs. Broncos
2 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
3 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
4 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
5 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
6 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
7 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
8 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor
9 / 187

Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor

Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor
10 / 187

Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor

Bucs vs. Broncos
11 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
12 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
13 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
14 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
15 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
16 / 187

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
17 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
18 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Quarterback Tom Brady & Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
19 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady & Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
20 / 187

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
21 / 187

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
22 / 187

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman William Gholston
23 / 187

Defensive Lineman William Gholston

Bucs vs. Broncos
24 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
25 / 187

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul
26 / 187

Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul

Defensive Lineman Vita Vea
27 / 187

Defensive Lineman Vita Vea

Bucs vs. Broncos
28 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
29 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
30 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
31 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Inside Linebacker Lavonte David
32 / 187

Inside Linebacker Lavonte David

Cornerback Ryan Smith
33 / 187

Cornerback Ryan Smith

Bucs vs. Broncos
34 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tight End Rob Gronkowski
35 / 187

Tight End Rob Gronkowski

Tight End Rob Gronkowski
36 / 187

Tight End Rob Gronkowski

Tight End Rob Gronkowski
37 / 187

Tight End Rob Gronkowski

Bucs vs. Broncos
38 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
39 / 187

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
40 / 187

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Bucs vs. Broncos
41 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
42 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
43 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Kicker Ryan Succop
44 / 187

Kicker Ryan Succop

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kicker Ryan Succop
45 / 187

Kicker Ryan Succop

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kicker Ryan Succop
46 / 187

Kicker Ryan Succop

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady
47 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
48 / 187

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

Bucs vs. Broncos
49 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
50 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
51 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
52 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
53 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
54 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
55 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
56 / 187

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
57 / 187

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
58 / 187

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
59 / 187

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
60 / 187

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
61 / 187

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Bucs vs. Broncos
62 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
63 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
64 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
65 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Wide Receiver Scotty Miller
66 / 187

Wide Receiver Scotty Miller

Bucs vs. Broncos
67 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
68 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
69 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
70 / 187

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

Bucs vs. Broncos
71 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
72 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Quarterback Tom Brady & Wide Receiver Mike Evans
73 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady & Wide Receiver Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady & Wide Receiver Mike Evans
74 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady & Wide Receiver Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady & Wide Receiver Mike Evans
75 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady & Wide Receiver Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady
76 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
77 / 187

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
78 / 187

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
79 / 187

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
80 / 187

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
81 / 187

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Tight End Rob Gronkowski
82 / 187

Tight End Rob Gronkowski

Tight End O.J. Howard
83 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Tight End O.J. Howard
84 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Tight End O.J. Howard
85 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Tight End O.J. Howard
86 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Tight End O.J. Howard
87 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Tight End O.J. Howard
88 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Tight End O.J. Howard
89 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Tight End O.J. Howard
90 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Tight End O.J. Howard
91 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Tight End O.J. Howard
92 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Tight End O.J. Howard
93 / 187

Tight End O.J. Howard

Bucs vs. Broncos
94 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Wide Receiver Mike Evans
95 / 187

Wide Receiver Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Mike Evans
96 / 187

Wide Receiver Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Rob Gronkowski
97 / 187

Tight End Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
98 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
99 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
100 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
101 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
102 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
103 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
104 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
105 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
106 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
107 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
108 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
109 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Ndamukong Suh
110 / 187

Defensive Lineman Ndamukong Suh

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
111 / 187

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
112 / 187

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
113 / 187

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Bucs vs. Broncos
114 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
115 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
116 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
117 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
118 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
119 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
120 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
121 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
122 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
123 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
124 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
125 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
126 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back LeSean McCoy
127 / 187

Running Back LeSean McCoy

Running Back LeSean McCoy
128 / 187

Running Back LeSean McCoy

Running Back LeSean McCoy
129 / 187

Running Back LeSean McCoy

Bucs vs. Broncos
130 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
131 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
132 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
133 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady
134 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady

Bucs vs. Broncos
135 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
136 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
137 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Ronald Jones
138 / 187

Running Back Ronald Jones

Quarterback Tom Brady
139 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady

gameaction 00166
140 / 187
gameaction 00167
141 / 187
gameaction 00168
142 / 187
Bucs vs. Broncos
143 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
144 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
145 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
146 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
147 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
148 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
149 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
150 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
151 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
152 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
153 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
154 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
155 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
156 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
157 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
158 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
159 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
160 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
161 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
162 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
163 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
164 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
165 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens
166 / 187

Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens

Bucs vs. Broncos
167 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
168 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
169 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
170 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Bucs vs. Broncos
171 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Broncos
172 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson
173 / 187

Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson

Guard Alex Cappa and Tackle Donovan Smith
174 / 187

Guard Alex Cappa and Tackle Donovan Smith

Guard Alex Cappa and Tackle Donovan Smith
175 / 187

Guard Alex Cappa and Tackle Donovan Smith

Guard Alex Cappa and Tackle Donovan Smith
176 / 187

Guard Alex Cappa and Tackle Donovan Smith

Bucs vs. Broncos
177 / 187

Bucs vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Ali Marpet
178 / 187

Guard Ali Marpet

Safety Mike Edwards
179 / 187

Safety Mike Edwards

Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches
180 / 187

Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady
181 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady
182 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady
183 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
gameaction 00215
184 / 187
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady and Linebacker Lavonte David
185 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady and Linebacker Lavonte David

Quarterback Tom Brady and Linebacker Lavonte David
186 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady and Linebacker Lavonte David

Quarterback Tom Brady
187 / 187

Quarterback Tom Brady

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Their drive was cut short when outside linebacker Anthony Nelson forced an errant throw by Driskel which was then picked off by inside linebacker Lavonte David. The Buccaneer offense went right to work, taking over at their own 45 but getting inside the red zone in a hurry on a 30-yard completion to Godwin from Brady.

Two sacks for the Denver defense would force the Bucs to attempt a field goal instead. Denver was hit with an offsides penalty that was declined because Succop's 35-yard field goal was good, increasing the Bucs' lead to 28-10 right at the start of the fourth quarter.

Denver again came up empty behind a big sack from defensive lineman Vita Vea and a forced third-down incompletion after Driskel was hit after the throw. Tampa Bay's offense took back over and went to the ground immediately, trying to shed some clock.

The Broncos came up with their third sack of the day as Shelby Harris took down Brady for the second time. It backed the Bucs up to beyond where they could recover, even with a 26-yard completion to Miller, and Tampa Bay was forced to punt.

Denver replaced Driskel with rookie quarterback Brett Rypien for their next drive. The Bucs were hit with a neutral zone infraction before the Broncos were then hit with a false start. Rypien would get something going and start to move down the field on a couple good passes and an offsides penalty on third down to help extend the drive. It was cut short as safety Mike Edwards read the throw to rookie Jerry Jeudy in the end zone and picked off Rypien to hand the ball back over to the Bucs' offense with under four minutes to play.

They'd run the clock out from there and leave the score 28-10, improving to 2-1 on the season.

Related Content

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 31, Panthers 17
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 31, Panthers 17

The Bucs improve to 1-1 as they win their home opener over the Carolina Panthers.
Rapid Reaction: Saints 34, Buccaneers 23
news

Rapid Reaction: Saints 34, Buccaneers 23

The Bucs fall in their season opener to the Saints in New Orleans, 34-23. 
Rapid Reaction: Falcons 28, Bucs 22
news

Rapid Reaction: Falcons 28, Bucs 22

Bucs drop their season finale in overtime to the Falcons, 28-22.
S Mike Edwards, No. 34, S Andrew Adams, No. 39 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Texans 23, Buccaneers 20

The Bucs' four-game win streak comes to an end as they drop a back-and-forth battle with the AFC South champions.
WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Lions 17

The Bucs pull to .500 on the year as they win their fourth-straight game, downing the Lions 38-17 in Detroit.
OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Bucs 38, Colts 35

The Bucs get their third-straight win as they take down the Colts in a rollercoaster of a game at home.
S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & ILB Devin White, No. 45
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 28, Jaguars 11

The Bucs get two consecutive wins for the first time this season as they defeated the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 35, Falcons 22

The Buccaneers went into Atlanta and came out with a win in a wild contest, ending in a 35-22 score in favor of the visitors.
WR Mike Evans, No. 13
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Saints 34, Buccaneers 17

The Bucs drop a division game at home to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 34-17.
RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
news

Rapid Reaction: Final Score Seahawks 40, Bucs 34

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
news

Rapid Reaction: Titans 27, Bucs 23

Advertising