Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10

Safety Jordan Whitehead came up with a sack of Driskel for the second sack by a safety on the day. He dropped Driskel for a loss of 10, making it 2nd and 20 for the Broncos with exactly two minutes to work with before halftime. Driskel then connected with wide receiver Tim Patrick for 27 yards and the first down. He followed it up two plays later with another big pass to rookie KJ Hamler and the Broncos were knocking on the door with 40 seconds. Sure enough, they'd be able to convert on a seven-yard pass from Driskel to Patrick, making the score 23-10 with 14 seconds left before the half.

The Buccaneers came out of halftime trying to swing and would make it to midfield before a pass sailed through Evans' hands on third and two. Tampa Bay would be forced to punt the ball away and turn it back over to Denver.

The Broncos wouldn't get anything done after a huge third-down sack in the end zone by none other than Barrett, resulting in the Bucs' first safety since 2016. It made the score 25-10 and put the Bucs offense back on the field.

The Bucs got hit with two penalties on the ensuing drive that backed them up to as far as 2nd and 21. Third down and 10, Brady went to Gronkowski but he was only able to get seven and Tampa Bay would punt it away.

But they'd get it right back after a three-and-out forced by the Bucs' defense. Winfield Jr. came up big during the series again, coming in on a blitz from the slot and getting a hand on the pass to force an incompletion that was almost intercepted by the Buccaneers.