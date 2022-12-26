Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 19, Cardinals 16

To cap off the NFL's Christmas Day triple-header, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won in a nail-biter. In overtime, Ryan Succop's 40-yard field goal iced the victory for Tampa Bay. The Bucs now sit at a 7-8 record with two division games left in the 2022 slate. After two discouraging losses to the 49ers and the Bengals, the Bucs have a tally in the win column.

The Bucs and Cardinals traded punts in the first quarter, with Ryan Succop good from 38 yards and Matt Prater from 56. Short-yardage, third-down (0-3) and red zone issues continued for the Bucs early on. Despite a strip sack by Anthony Nelson and subsequent 13-yard recovery by Devin White, Tampa Bay could not capitalize on the turnover.

The trend continued in the second quarter. Two costly penalties forced another field goal attempt. A Cade Otton illegal shift penalty negated a Julio Jones touchdown and a holding flag on Tristan Wirfs nullified a Bucs' first down on the ensuing play. Undisciplined play and self-inflicted wounds materialized in Glendale. Following a Tom Brady interception, the Buccaneers' defense got a stop to keep it a 6-3 ballgame. Tampa Bay's defense held the Cardinals to 126 total yards of offense in the first half and 2-9 on third down, however, the score remained tied at halftime following a Prater 53-yard field goal. During the first half, Brady completed 12 of 20 attempts for 87 yards and a 49.4 passer rating. The team's inability to sustain drives and achieve consistency once again became the storyline.

After the Bucs' defense forced a quick-three-and-out following halftime, the two clubs traded punts. Tampa Bay's second possession in the third quarter ended with Marco Wilson's second interception of Brady, ending the Bucs' promising drive at the Arizona 19-yard line. In the fourth, Pharoah Cooper returned Jake Camarda's punt to the Bucs' 33-yard line, hurdling over Camarda in the process. The Cardinals capitalized off the special teams' gaffe with a 5-play, 33-yard scoring drive, culminating in a James Conner score. He bounced to the outside and quickly burst north on a 22-yard sprint. On the ensuing drive for Tampa Bay, a 44-yard catch and run by Fournette set up a three-yard Rachaad White score. The Bucs trimmed their deficit, 16-13. Fournette hit top-speed in the open field and accelerated quickly post-cut.