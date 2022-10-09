Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

In the Week Five clash against the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated their NFC South rival, earning first place in the division.

In the first half, the Buccaneers held a 297-89 points advantage over the Falcons. Tampa Bay drew the first blood on a one-yard Leonard Fournette touchdown run, providing a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Tom Brady finished the first half completing 24-of-33 attempts, marking a new career-high (attempts). Chris Godwin and Cade Otton became Brady's go-to targets over the middle of the field and Leonard Fournette stressed Atlanta's defense horizontally in a domineering screen game. Tampa Bay accumulated 17 first downs through two frames and the Buccaneers' defense held Arthur Smith's offense in check. After a missed field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo, the Falcons entered halftime scoreless – their first time not allowing any first-half points since December 26, 2020, at Detroit. A Ryan Succop 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, gave the Bucs' a 13-0 lead before the intermission.