Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 47, Lions 7

The Lions would get a couple first downs on their next drive but would ultimately get stopped again by the Bucs' defense. They relinquished the ball back to Tampa Bay and the Bucs went on the offensive again with 3:47 left in the third quarter.

Gabbert hit Evans for a big 30-yard play in the next drive on Tampa Bay's way inside Lions territory. It put Evans within 44 yards of 1,000 on the year for his seventh such season to start his career. Should he accomplish it, that would be an NFL record. The Bucs would line up to go for it on fourth-down and two before they got hit with a false start penalty, backing them up to fourth and seven at the conclusion of the third quarter. They'd go for it but not convert, turning the ball over on downs at the Detroit 36 with 14:57 to go in the game.

The Lions would get into Buccaneer territory for the first time all game on their next drive, thanks largely to a roughing the passer penalty on Devin White. But instead of being able to turn the drive into points, a big third-down sack by Anthony Nelson (the first of his career) would back the Lions up 10 yards and force them to punt with 12:30 left.

A defensive pass interference call would help the Bucs down the field on their next possession. They'd get into Lions territory but be stopped on a third-and-seven situation. Succop came on to attempt a 42-yard kick but would miss the attempt. It left the score 47-7 with 7:40 to go in the game.

The Lions would move down the field but stall on fourth and nine. Blough would escape some pressure and get the ball out which was almost intercepted by safety Jordan Whitehead, but instead fell incomplete. Regardless, the Bucs took over on downs with 4:40 left.

On third down, Julian Okwara swung at the ball and knocked it out of Gabbert's hands as he went to throw. The Bucs then had to punt the ball away, giving it back to Detroit with 2:19 to go in the fourth quarter.