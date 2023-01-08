Rapid Reaction: Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 30-17 in the regular-season finale. It is on to the playoffs for the Bucs, who clinched the NFC South with a win over the Panthers in Week 17.

The Buccaneers took an early lead at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Falcons on their first possession. Capping off a 10-play, 70-yard drive, Tom Brady connected with Kyle Rudolph in the back corner of the end zone. Brady went 4-of-5 for 38 yards on the drive, including a 17-yard gain by Chris Godwin on an out route and Deven Thompkins on an end-around. On Atlanta's subsequent first drive, the Bucs' defense forced a quick three-and-out, with Akiem Hicks getting to Desmond Ridder on a third-down sack. After the Bucs' ensuing three-and-out, the Falcons answered with a touchdown, gifted by a Bucs' fumble. Ridder evaded pressure, scrambled and connected with MyCole Pruitt on a two-yard score, tying the game 7-7.

The two clubs traded field goals before the half – a 49-yarder by Younghoe Koo and a 41-yarder by Ryan Succop – which tied the game again, this time 10-10. Prior to the two-minute warning, the Falcons' fumbled. The ball came out of Ridder's hands during the throwing motion and Devin White shot up the middle, recovering the loose ball. Tampa Bay's offense then took over with Blaine Gabbert at the helm. The Bucs' capitalized off the turnover with a quick, five-play drive. Gabbert connected with Russell Gage to give Tampa Bay a 17-10 lead. During the first half, Brady played five possessions, completing 13 of 17 attempts for 84 yards and a touchdown. During the first two frames, the Bucs held a 184-78-yard advantage and an 11-5 first down advantage.