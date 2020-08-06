Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves

The Buccaneers activated first-year running back Aca'Cedric Ware from the same list on Thursday, but he was subsequently waived. The team also waived third-year cornerback M.J. Stewart. In addition, first-year tackle Brad Seaton has exercised his opt-out option for the 2020 season due to the pandemic and has been placed on the reserve/opt-out list. He will not count against the 80-man roster limit that begins on August 16.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.