Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 06:06 PM

Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves

Rookie RB Raymond Calais can join his teammates in training camp after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list…The Bucs also waived two players and placed T Brad Seaton on the reserve/opt-out list

Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a series of roster moves on Thursday afternoon, including the activation of rookie running back RB Raymond Calais from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Calais had been placed on the list on July 31.

The Buccaneers activated first-year running back Aca'Cedric Ware from the same list on Thursday, but he was subsequently waived. The team also waived third-year cornerback M.J. Stewart. In addition, first-year tackle Brad Seaton has exercised his opt-out option for the 2020 season due to the pandemic and has been placed on the reserve/opt-out list. He will not count against the 80-man roster limit that begins on August 16.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 6

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, and Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, and Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Reid Sinnett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - \25\ during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - \25\ during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 and Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 and Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 4 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stewart, who played his college ball at North Carolina, was one of three players the Buccaneers selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, along with Ronald Jones and Carlton Davis. Stewart played in 21 games with six starts over the last two seasons, recording 68 tackles and five passes defensed. The Buccaneers have seven cornerbacks on the roster after his waiver, including last year's starting trio of Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean.

