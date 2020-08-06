Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a series of roster moves on Thursday afternoon, including the activation of rookie running back RB Raymond Calais from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Calais had been placed on the list on July 31.
The Buccaneers activated first-year running back Aca'Cedric Ware from the same list on Thursday, but he was subsequently waived. The team also waived third-year cornerback M.J. Stewart. In addition, first-year tackle Brad Seaton has exercised his opt-out option for the 2020 season due to the pandemic and has been placed on the reserve/opt-out list. He will not count against the 80-man roster limit that begins on August 16.
The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.
Advertising
Stewart, who played his college ball at North Carolina, was one of three players the Buccaneers selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, along with Ronald Jones and Carlton Davis. Stewart played in 21 games with six starts over the last two seasons, recording 68 tackles and five passes defensed. The Buccaneers have seven cornerbacks on the roster after his waiver, including last year's starting trio of Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean.