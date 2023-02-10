Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Canton Bound! Rondé Barber Elected to Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

In his third year as a finalist, record-setting cornerback Ronde Barber got the call from Canton, becoming the fifth player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who played all or the majority of his career as a Buccaneer

Feb 10, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

22-038-HOF-Class-2023_16x9-Ronde

Rondé Barber's time has come.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its new Class of 2023 on Thursday evening and Barber, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' groundbreaking and record-setting cornerback, was one of five modern-era players to get the call. The ultimate honor that can be bestowed upon an NFL player arrived in Barber's sixth year of eligibility and third straight as a finalist.

Barber becomes the fifth player who played all or the majority of his career with the Buccaneers to be voted into the Hall of Fame. He joins defensive end Lee Roy Selmon (Class of 1995), defensive tackle Warren Sapp (2013), linebacker Derrick Brooks (2014) and safety John Lynch (2021). Barber, Sapp, Brooks and Lynch were all cornerstones of the Buccaneers legendary defense that dominated in the late 1990s and early 2000s, peaking with a victory in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Barber's multiple years as a finalist made his election to the Hall seem inevitable but Thursday's announcement was a cause of great celebration for the NFL's 27th franchise, for whom he played his entire 16-year career.

"During his legendary 16-year career as a Buccaneer, Ronde established himself as one of the most iconic players in team history and his selection today to the Pro Football Hall of Fame further solidifies him as one of the greatest players of all time," said the Glazer Family in a statement on Thursday night. "Ronde was the embodiment of a true professional, a fierce competitor and a student of the game. He was a natural leader who always found a way to leave his mark on the game and was responsible for some of the most memorable moments in our franchise history. We look forward to celebrating his legendary career later this year when he takes his rightful place alongside the other Buccaneers Hall of Famers in Canton."

As a candidate for a bronze bust and a gold jacket, Barber checked every box:

Record-setting numbers: Barber is the Buccaneers' career leader in interceptions with 47 and he also recorded 28.0 sacks, the second most ever by an NFL defensive back. Of those 28.0 sacks, 27.0 came from the cornerback spot, a record for the position. With that combination of big plays, Barber is the only player in league history to record at least 40 interceptions and at least 25 sacks.

Big plays: Barber scored 14 non-offensive touchdowns in his regular-season career (and one more in the postseason), the fourth highest total in NFL history behind only Devin Hester, Deion Sanders and Rod Woodson. Of those 14 scores, 12 came on defense (eight pick-sixes and four fumble-return touchdowns); only Rod Woodson, with 13, had more.

Awards: A third-round pick in the 1997 draft, Barber made the Pro Bowl five times, in 2001, 2004-06 and 2008. He was also an Associated Press All-Pro selection five times, including first-team honors in 2001 when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions and also in 2004 and 2005.

Longevity: Barber is the only player in NFL history to make 200 consecutive starts at the cornerback position. His 241 games played and 232 starts are both franchise records and only two other defensive backs in league history, Darrell Green and Charles Woodson) started more contests. He started 215 consecutive games to end his career and never missed a game due to injury. Barber played in and started another 10 games in the postseason and was a member of seven different playoff teams.

Impact on the game: Barber redefined the slot corner job and set the blueprint for how that increasingly-important position is played in today's NFL. He spent most of his career in a dual role playing both outside corner and inside in the nickel. As a slot corner, he showed incredible blitzing ability and also was a key part of the Buccaneers' run defense, finishing his career with 1,428 tackles, an enormous number for a cornerback and the second most in franchise history.

Championships: Barber helped the Buccaneers win their first NFL title during the 2002 season as an integral part of the league's top-ranked defense. During the regular season, Barber led a secondary that allowed only 10 touchdown passes while recording 31 interceptions and allowing an opponent passer rating of 48.4. Barber was also on the 1999, 2005 and 2007 teams that won division titles.

Signature moments: Barber's game-sealing 92-yard interception in the 2002 NFC Championship Game sent the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl and is one of the most memorable moments in playoff history. He also took an interception to paydirt during the Bucs' Divisional Round win over San Francisco the previous week but most of the return was nullified by a penalty on a teammate.

The Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 was introduced during the annual 'NFL Honors' awards show on Thursday. The Hall's 49-person selection committee met virtually in August to choose from among a list of 15 modern-era finalists. That group was first pared down to 10, and then to five, and then each of the final five were subject to a yes-or-no vote by the committee members. A candidate must get a minimum positive return of 80% in this final vote.

Overall, Barber is the 10th of 11 people connected to the Buccaneers to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Tony Dungy spent six years as the head coach in Tampa Bay and another seven in Indianapolis. Ron Wolf was the first general manager in franchise history. Guard Randall McDaniel and quarterback Steve Young each played two seasons for the Buccaneers, while wide receiver Tim Brown and cornerback Darrelle Revis each played one.

Photos of Rondé Barber - 2023 Hall of Famer

Check out photos of Hall of Famer and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer player Rondé Barber.

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 24: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set during a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Stadium on August 24, 1998 in Oakland, California. The Buccaneers won 41-7. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
1 / 163

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 24: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set during a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Stadium on August 24, 1998 in Oakland, California. The Buccaneers won 41-7. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers/© 1998 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holds the ball during the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-15. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
2 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holds the ball during the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-15. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/© 1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-3. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
3 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-3. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/© 1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-3. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
4 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-3. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/© 1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greets his twin Tiki Barber #21 after the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-3. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
5 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greets his twin Tiki Barber #21 after the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-3. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/© 1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 15: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at ALLTEL Stadium on November 15, 1998 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-29. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
6 / 163

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 15: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at ALLTEL Stadium on November 15, 1998 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-29. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/© 1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 29: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, Linebacker Don Davis #58 and Safety Tony Bouie #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 29, 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers won 31-17. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
7 / 163

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 29: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, Linebacker Don Davis #58 and Safety Tony Bouie #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 29, 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers won 31-17. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/© 1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 29: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 29, 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers won 31-17. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
8 / 163

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 29: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 29, 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers won 31-17. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/© 1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 7: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on December 7, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-22. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
9 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 7: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on December 7, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-22. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/© 1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up against the Cleveland Browns on August 14, 1999 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-3. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
10 / 163

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up against the Cleveland Browns on August 14, 1999 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-3. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow/1999 William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 3: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 3, 1999 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 14-21. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
11 / 163

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 3: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 3, 1999 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 14-21. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers/© 1999 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
12 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 1999 in Tampa, FL. Buccaneers won 19-10. (photo by Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Roberts/© 1999 Robbie Roberts/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers lost 10-17. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
13 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers lost 10-17. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 4, 2001 in Green Bay, WI. The Buccaneers lost 20-21. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
14 / 163

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 4, 2001 in Green Bay, WI. The Buccaneers lost 20-21. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2002 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PONTIAC, MI - November 11: Kicker Martin Gramatica #7 and cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after the game against the Detroit Lions at the Pontiac Silverdome on November 11, 2001 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 20-17. (photo by Chris Livingston/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
15 / 163

PONTIAC, MI - November 11: Kicker Martin Gramatica #7 and cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after the game against the Detroit Lions at the Pontiac Silverdome on November 11, 2001 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 20-17. (photo by Chris Livingston/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

© 2001 Chris Livingston/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on November 18, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-27. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
16 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on November 18, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-27. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles Running back Marshall Faulk #28 of the St. Louis Rams at Dome at America's Center on November 26, 2001 in St. Louis, Missouri. Buccaneers won 24-7. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
17 / 163

ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles Running back Marshall Faulk #28 of the St. Louis Rams at Dome at America's Center on November 26, 2001 in St. Louis, Missouri. Buccaneers won 24-7. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 2: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2001 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Buccaneers won 16-13 (OT). (photo by John Chapman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
18 / 163

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 2: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2001 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Buccaneers won 16-13 (OT). (photo by John Chapman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

John Chapman/© 2001 John Chapman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (photo by John Chapman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
19 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (photo by John Chapman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

John Chapman/2001 John Chapman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after an interception against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
20 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after an interception against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 16: Corner back Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Alltel Stadium on August 16, 2002 in Jacksonville, Florida. Buccaneers won 20-0. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
21 / 163

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 16: Corner back Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Alltel Stadium on August 16, 2002 in Jacksonville, Florida. Buccaneers won 20-0. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2002 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 12, 2003 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-6. (Rod Millington/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
22 / 163

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 12, 2003 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-6. (Rod Millington/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Rod Millington/© 2003 Rod Millington/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception 92-yards for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
23 / 163

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception 92-yards for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2003 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception 92-yards for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
24 / 163

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception 92-yards for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2003 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
25 / 163

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2003 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception 92 yards for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (Rod Millington/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
26 / 163

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception 92 yards for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (Rod Millington/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Rod Millington/© 2003 Rod Millington/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception 92 yards for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (Rod Millington/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
27 / 163

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception 92 yards for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (Rod Millington/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Rod Millington/© 2003 Rod Millington/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holds up the George S. Halas Trophy during the post game celebration after NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
28 / 163

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holds up the George S. Halas Trophy during the post game celebration after NFC Championship Game at Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-10. (Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2003 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Oakland Raiders during the Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
29 / 163

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Oakland Raiders during the Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2003 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Oakland Raiders during the Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
30 / 163

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Oakland Raiders during the Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2003 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to sack Quarterback Rich Gannon #12 of the Oakland Raiders during the Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
31 / 163

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to sack Quarterback Rich Gannon #12 of the Oakland Raiders during the Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2003 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
32 / 163

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2003 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 2: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to tackle against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on September 2, 2004 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers won 17-9. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
33 / 163

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 2: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to tackle against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on September 2, 2004 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers won 17-9. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2004 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD- SEPTEMBER 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on September 12, 2004 in Landover, Maryland. The Buccaneers lost 10-16. (photo by J. Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
34 / 163

LANDOVER, MD- SEPTEMBER 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on September 12, 2004 in Landover, Maryland. The Buccaneers lost 10-16. (photo by J. Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2004 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 3: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium on October 3, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 13-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
35 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 3: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium on October 3, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 13-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2004 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 10: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 20-17. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
36 / 163

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 10: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 20-17. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2004 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 10: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 20-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
37 / 163

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 10: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 20-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2004 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
38 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 5: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-0. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2004 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumps over a lineman of the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 17-21. (photo by Jim Enos/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
39 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumps over a lineman of the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 17-21. (photo by Jim Enos/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jim Enos/© 2004 Jim Enos/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI- SEPTEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 25, 2005 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
40 / 163

GREEN BAY, WI- SEPTEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 25, 2005 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and Defensive tackle Chris Hovan #95 and Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 and Cornerback Brian Kelly #25 and other players of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets at the Meadowlands on October 9, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 12-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
41 / 163

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and Defensive tackle Chris Hovan #95 and Linebacker Derrick Brooks #55 and Cornerback Brian Kelly #25 and other players of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets at the Meadowlands on October 9, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 12-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 30: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park on October 30, 2005 in San Francisco, California. The Buccaneers lost 10-15. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
42 / 163

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 30: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park on October 30, 2005 in San Francisco, California. The Buccaneers lost 10-15. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 30: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to tackle Wide receiver Johnnie Morton #84 of the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park on October 30, 2005 in San Francisco, California. The Buccaneers lost 10-15. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
43 / 163

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 30: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to tackle Wide receiver Johnnie Morton #84 of the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park on October 30, 2005 in San Francisco, California. The Buccaneers lost 10-15. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BATON ROUGE, LA - DECEMBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Tiger Stadium on December 4, 2005 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 10-3. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
44 / 163

BATON ROUGE, LA - DECEMBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Tiger Stadium on December 4, 2005 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 10-3. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BATON ROUGE, LA - DECEMBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 with Defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the New Orleans Saints at Tiger Stadium on December 4, 2005 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 10-3. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
45 / 163

BATON ROUGE, LA - DECEMBER 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 with Defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the New Orleans Saints at Tiger Stadium on December 4, 2005 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 10-3. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 11: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates sacking quarterback Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2005 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 20-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
46 / 163

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 11: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates sacking quarterback Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2005 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 20-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 11: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates sacking quarterback Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2005 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 20-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
47 / 163

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 11: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates sacking quarterback Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2005 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 20-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-13. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
48 / 163

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-13. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2006 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers post-game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
49 / 163

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers post-game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2006 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on September 10, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers lost 27-0. (photo by Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
50 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on September 10, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers lost 27-0. (photo by Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jim Burgess/© 2006 Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on September 10, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers lost 27-0. (photo by Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
51 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on September 10, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers lost 27-0. (photo by Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jim Burgess/© 2006 Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles Wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson #19 of the Carolina Panthers at the Raymond James Stadium on September 24, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers lost 26-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
52 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles Wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson #19 of the Carolina Panthers at the Raymond James Stadium on September 24, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers lost 26-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2006 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers congratulates Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Chris Russick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
53 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers congratulates Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Chris Russick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Chris Russick/© 2006 Chris Russick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
54 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jim Burgess/© 2006 Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
55 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jim Burgess/© 2006 Jim Burgess/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown after making an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
56 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown after making an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2006 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
57 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

© 2006 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Michael C. Weimar/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
58 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-21. (photo by Michael C. Weimar/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

© 2006 Michael C. Weimer/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 29: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his brother running back Tiki Barber #21 of the New York Giants after the game at Giants Stadium on October 29, 2006 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 3-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
59 / 163

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 29: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his brother running back Tiki Barber #21 of the New York Giants after the game at Giants Stadium on October 29, 2006 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 3-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2006 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: Defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin and Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-17. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
60 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 10: Defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin and Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-17. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2006 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles Wide receiver Lance Moore #16 against the New Orleans Saints on September 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-14. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
61 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles Wide receiver Lance Moore #16 against the New Orleans Saints on September 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-14. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kim Klement/© 2007 Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is introduced to the crowd against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on September 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-14. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
62 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is introduced to the crowd against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on September 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-14. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Abell/© 2007 Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after a play against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 23, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won the game 24-3. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
63 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after a play against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on September 23, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won the game 24-3. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2007 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs down the field on special teams during a game against the St. Louis Rams on September 23, 2007 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won the game 24-3. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
64 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs down the field on special teams during a game against the St. Louis Rams on September 23, 2007 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won the game 24-3. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/? 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses a pass against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won the game 13-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
65 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses a pass against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won the game 13-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses a pass against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won the game 13-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
66 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses a pass against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won the game 13-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles running back Fred Taylor #28 during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24- 23. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
67 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles running back Fred Taylor #28 during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24- 23. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kim Klement/© 2007 Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles running back Maurice Jones-Drew #32 during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24 - 23. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
68 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles running back Maurice Jones-Drew #32 during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24 - 23. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kim Klement/© 2007 Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-7. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
69 / 163

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 18, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-7. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Abell/(C) 2007 Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers (photo by J. Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
70 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers (photo by J. Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J. Meric/© 2007 J. Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13.(photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
71 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13.(photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2007 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates his record-setting interception against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
72 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates his record-setting interception against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2007 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates his record-setting interception against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
73 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates his record-setting interception against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2007 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and Safety Jermaine Phillips #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a fourth down stop against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won the game 19-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
74 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and Safety Jermaine Phillips #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a fourth down stop against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won the game 19-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception by Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, the 32nd of his career, against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won the game 19-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
75 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception by Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, the 32nd of his career, against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on November 25th, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won the game 19-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 2: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees #9 at the New Orleans Superdome on December 2, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won the game 27-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
76 / 163

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 2: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees #9 at the New Orleans Superdome on December 2, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won the game 27-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin prior to kick off against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 9, 2007 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
77 / 163

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin prior to kick off against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 9, 2007 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 9, 2007 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
78 / 163

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 9, 2007 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 37- 3. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
79 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 37- 3. (photo by Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kim Klement/(C) 2007 Kim Klement/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown on an interception against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 37-3. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
80 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown on an interception against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 37-3. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2007 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches the fly over from the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 37-3. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
81 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches the fly over from the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 37-3. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2007 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Panthers won 31-23. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
82 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Panthers won 31-23. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jeff Griffith/© 2007 Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on August 4, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 13-12. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
83 / 163

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 4: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on August 4, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 13-12. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/©2000 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes an interception during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-17. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
84 / 163

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes an interception during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-17. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jeff Griffith/© 2008 Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
85 / 163

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2008 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, Linebacker Barrett Ruud #51of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-9. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
86 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, Linebacker Barrett Ruud #51of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-9. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2008 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blitzes during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-9. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
87 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blitzes during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 24-9. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton at Soldier Field on September 21, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers won 27-24 in OT. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
88 / 163

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton at Soldier Field on September 21, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers won 27-24 in OT. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 5: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos WR Brandon Marshall #15 at Invesco Field at Mile High on October 5, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. The Buccaneers lost 16-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
89 / 163

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 5: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos WR Brandon Marshall #15 at Invesco Field at Mile High on October 5, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. The Buccaneers lost 16-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
90 / 163

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
91 / 163

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
92 / 163

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception returned for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions with Linebacker Barrett Ruud #51 at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
93 / 163

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception returned for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions with Linebacker Barrett Ruud #51 at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception returned for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions with Cornerback Aqib Talib #25 at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
94 / 163

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception returned for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions with Cornerback Aqib Talib #25 at Ford Field on November 23, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers won 38-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-41. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
95 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-41. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jeff Griffith/© 2008 Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson #21 at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 41-24. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
96 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson #21 at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 41-24. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2008 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 10, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 41-0. (photo by H/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
97 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 10, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 41-0. (photo by H/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

H/© 2000 H/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OCTOBER 11, 2009, PHILADELPHIA, PA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 11, 2009. The Buccaneers lost 33-14. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 163

OCTOBER 11, 2009, PHILADELPHIA, PA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 11, 2009. The Buccaneers lost 33-14. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/(C) 2009 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 8, 2009, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on November 8, 2009. The Buccaneers won 38-28. Photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 163

NOVEMBER 8, 2009, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on November 8, 2009. The Buccaneers won 38-28. Photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/© 2009 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 8, 2009, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, Safety Sabby Piscitelli #21, Wide Receiver Brian Clark #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on November 8, 2009. The Buccaneers won 38-28. Photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 163

NOVEMBER 8, 2009, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, Safety Sabby Piscitelli #21, Wide Receiver Brian Clark #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on November 8, 2009. The Buccaneers won 38-28. Photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/© 2009 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 8, 2009, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on November 8, 2009. The Buccaneers won 38-28. Photo by Scott A. Miller/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 163

NOVEMBER 8, 2009, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on November 8, 2009. The Buccaneers won 38-28. Photo by Scott A. Miller/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Scott A. Miller/© 2009 Scott A. Miller/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 15, 2009, MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers covers Miami Dolphins Wide receiever Brian Hartline #82 at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on November 15, 2009. The Buccaneers lost 25-23. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 163

NOVEMBER 15, 2009, MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers covers Miami Dolphins Wide receiever Brian Hartline #82 at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on November 15, 2009. The Buccaneers lost 25-23. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/(C) 2009 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DECEMBER 6, 2009, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks up a pass against the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 6, 2009. The Buccaneers lost 16-6. Photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 163

DECEMBER 6, 2009, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks up a pass against the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 6, 2009. The Buccaneers lost 16-6. Photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/© 2009 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DECEMBER 13, 2009, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles New York Jets Running back Thomas Jones #20 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on December 13, 2009. The Buccaneers lost 26-3. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 163

DECEMBER 13, 2009, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles New York Jets Running back Thomas Jones #20 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on December 13, 2009. The Buccaneers lost 26-3. Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/(C) 2009 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DECEMBER 20, 2009, SEATTLE, WASHINGTON: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field on December 20, 2009 in Seattle, Washington. The Buccaneers won 24-7. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
105 / 163

DECEMBER 20, 2009, SEATTLE, WASHINGTON: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field on December 20, 2009 in Seattle, Washington. The Buccaneers won 24-7. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2009 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium on September 24, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay lost 17-21. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
106 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium on September 24, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay lost 17-21. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

© 2000 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JANUARY 3, 2010, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on January 3, 2010. The Buccaneers lost 20-10. Photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 163

JANUARY 3, 2010, TAMPA, FLORIDA: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on January 3, 2010. The Buccaneers lost 20-10. Photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/© 2009 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
108 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2010 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, Offensive Line Jeremy Zuttah #76, Tackle Jeremy Trueblood #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field through the tunnel before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
109 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, Offensive Line Jeremy Zuttah #76, Tackle Jeremy Trueblood #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field through the tunnel before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
110 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
111 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on September 12, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 17-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on September 26, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 38-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
112 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on September 26, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 38-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2010 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 17: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 17, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-6. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
113 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 17: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 17, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-6. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OCTOBER 24, 2010, TAMPA, FL: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 18-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
114 / 163

OCTOBER 24, 2010, TAMPA, FL: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 18-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2010 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 7, 2010, ATLANTA, GA : Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 7, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 27-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
115 / 163

NOVEMBER 7, 2010, ATLANTA, GA : Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 7, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers lost 27-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2010 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DECEMBER 12, 2010, LANDOVER, MD : Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a stop on an extra point attempts during the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 12, 2010 in Landover, Maryland. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
116 / 163

DECEMBER 12, 2010, LANDOVER, MD : Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a stop on an extra point attempts during the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 12, 2010 in Landover, Maryland. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2010 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 12, 2011, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Buccaneers won 25-0. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
117 / 163

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 12: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 12, 2011, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Buccaneers won 25-0. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 16, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-20. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
118 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 16, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-20. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2011 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 16, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
119 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 16, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LONDON, ENG - OCTOBER 23: Defensive End Adrian Clayborn #94 and Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Wembley Stadium on October 23, 2011, in London, England. The Buccaneers lost 24-18. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
120 / 163

LONDON, ENG - OCTOBER 23: Defensive End Adrian Clayborn #94 and Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Wembley Stadium on October 23, 2011, in London, England. The Buccaneers lost 24-18. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LONDON, ENG - OCTOBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Wembley Stadium on October 23, 2011, in London, England. The Buccaneers lost 24-18. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
121 / 163

LONDON, ENG - OCTOBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Chicago Bears at Wembley Stadium on October 23, 2011, in London, England. The Buccaneers lost 24-18. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 6: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and Linebacker Dekoda Watson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes an interception during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome on November 6, 2011, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 27-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
122 / 163

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 6: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 and Linebacker Dekoda Watson #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes an interception during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome on November 6, 2011, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 27-16. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Houston Texans at Raymond James Stadium on November 13, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-9. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
123 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Houston Texans at Raymond James Stadium on November 13, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-9. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2011 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leads the team to the locker room before the game against the Houston Texans at Raymond James Stadium on November 13, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-9. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
124 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leads the team to the locker room before the game against the Houston Texans at Raymond James Stadium on November 13, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-9. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2011 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the locker room during the game against the Houston Texans at Raymond James Stadium on November 13, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-9. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
125 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the locker room during the game against the Houston Texans at Raymond James Stadium on November 13, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-9. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DECEMBER 11, 2011, JACKSONVILLE, FL: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 11, 2011, in Jacksonville, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 41-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
126 / 163

DECEMBER 11, 2011, JACKSONVILLE, FL: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 11, 2011, in Jacksonville, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 41-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 17: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on December 17, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-15. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
127 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 17: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on December 17, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-15. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt Marriott/(C) 2011 Matt Marriott/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 17: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on December 17, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-15. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
128 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 17: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on December 17, 2011, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-15. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt Marriott/(C) 2011 Matt Marriott/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on August 24, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
129 / 163

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on August 24, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on August 24, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
130 / 163

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on August 24, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the flag during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
131 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the flag during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-10. The game marked Barber's 200th consecutive start. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
132 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-10. The game marked Barber's 200th consecutive start. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 23: Cornerback Aqib Talib #25,Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on September 23, 2012, in Arlington, Texas. The Buccaneers lost 16-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
133 / 163

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 23: Cornerback Aqib Talib #25,Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on September 23, 2012, in Arlington, Texas. The Buccaneers lost 16-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pressures Tony Romo #9 during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on September 23, 2012, in Arlington, Texas. The Buccaneers lost 16-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
134 / 163

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pressures Tony Romo #9 during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on September 23, 2012, in Arlington, Texas. The Buccaneers lost 16-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes the field for the game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on September 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-22. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
135 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes the field for the game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on September 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-22. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob Rosato-Sports Illustrated/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on September 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-22. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
136 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on September 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-22. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes an interception, and runs it back for a touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 38-10. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
137 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes an interception, and runs it back for a touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 38-10. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jeff Griffith/© 2012 Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 38-10. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
138 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 38-10. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob Rosato-Sports Illustrated/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 38-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
139 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 14, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 38-10. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is introduced before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 35-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
140 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is introduced before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 35-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob Rosato-Sports Illustrated/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 35-28. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
141 / 163

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 35-28. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
142 / 163

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 2, 2012, in Denver, Colorado. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
143 / 163

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 2, 2012, in Denver, Colorado. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during coin toss of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 2, 2012, in Denver, Colorado. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
144 / 163

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during coin toss of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 2, 2012, in Denver, Colorado. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on December 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
145 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on December 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on December 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
146 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on December 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 16, 2012, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 41-0. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
147 / 163

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 16: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 16, 2012, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 41-0. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
148 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, Safety Ahmad Black #43 and other members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
149 / 163

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Cornerback Ronde Barber #20, Safety Ahmad Black #43 and other members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 - Ronde Barber is inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor at halftime during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 32-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
150 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 - Ronde Barber is inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor at halftime during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 32-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 - Ronde Barber is inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor at halftime during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 32-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
151 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 - Ronde Barber is inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor at halftime during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 32-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 - Ronde Barber with his family after being inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor at halftime during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 32-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
152 / 163

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 - Ronde Barber with his family after being inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor at halftime during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 32-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9/10/2000.- -.TAMPA.CAPTION INFO:.Tampa Bay Buccaneers VS Chicago in Raymond James Stadium 9/10/2000. Bucs' Ronde Barber (20) (right) forces the ball from Bears' quarterback Cade McNown (8) in the 1st qtr as Bucs Warren Sapp (99) closes in. The Bucs recovered.
153 / 163

9/10/2000.- -.TAMPA.CAPTION INFO:.Tampa Bay Buccaneers VS Chicago in Raymond James Stadium 9/10/2000. Bucs' Ronde Barber (20) (right) forces the ball from Bears' quarterback Cade McNown (8) in the 1st qtr as Bucs Warren Sapp (99) closes in. The Bucs recovered.

Damaske, Jim/St. Petersburg Times
9/10/2000.- -.tampa.CAPTION INFO:.Bucs CB Ronde Barber (20) celebrates his second quarter touchdown on a fumble recovery in the endzone.
154 / 163

9/10/2000.- -.tampa.CAPTION INFO:.Bucs CB Ronde Barber (20) celebrates his second quarter touchdown on a fumble recovery in the endzone.

Borchuck, James/St. Petersburg Times
10/29/2000.- -.tampa.- -.CAPTION INFO:.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minninsota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium October 29, 2000. This is a digital image zzz.- -.Bucs DB Ronde Barber (20) bats away a pass from Viking WR Randy Moss as Cris Carter (L) and Donnie Abraham (R) watch during second quarter action.
155 / 163

10/29/2000.- -.tampa.- -.CAPTION INFO:.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minninsota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium October 29, 2000. This is a digital image zzz.- -.Bucs DB Ronde Barber (20) bats away a pass from Viking WR Randy Moss as Cris Carter (L) and Donnie Abraham (R) watch during second quarter action.

Heffner, Mike/St. Petersburg Times
9/15/2002 - - Baltimore, MD - - CAPTION INFO: LB Shelton Quarles, 53 and CB Ronde Barber, 20 bring down Ravens RB Jamal Lewis in the third
156 / 163

9/15/2002 - - Baltimore, MD - - CAPTION INFO: LB Shelton Quarles, 53 and CB Ronde Barber, 20 bring down Ravens RB Jamal Lewis in the third

Borchuck, James/St. Petersburg Times
11/17/2002 - - Tampa CAPTION INFO: Bucs CB Ronde Barber thought he scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a Carolina fumble but the play was reversed on a challenge in Tampa.
157 / 163

11/17/2002 - - Tampa CAPTION INFO: Bucs CB Ronde Barber thought he scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a Carolina fumble but the play was reversed on a challenge in Tampa.

Sandys, Toni L./St. Petersburg Times
11/24/2002.- -.Tampa.Bucs cornerback Brian Kelly (25) congratulates cornerback Ronde Barber (20) after Barber's interception in the third quarter..
158 / 163

11/24/2002.- -.Tampa.Bucs cornerback Brian Kelly (25) congratulates cornerback Ronde Barber (20) after Barber's interception in the third quarter..

Sandys, Toni L./St. Petersburg Times
12/23/2002.- -.Tampa.- -. Bucs cornerback Ronde Barber sacks Steelers quarterback Tommy Maddox (8) at the start of the third quarter.
159 / 163

12/23/2002.- -.Tampa.- -. Bucs cornerback Ronde Barber sacks Steelers quarterback Tommy Maddox (8) at the start of the third quarter.

Borchuck, James/St. Petersburg Times
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. on Sunday (9/12/04). All ID'S are from the official program. Toward the end of the game, Monte Kiffin and Ronde Barber.
160 / 163

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. on Sunday (9/12/04). All ID'S are from the official program. Toward the end of the game, Monte Kiffin and Ronde Barber.

Serne, Bill/St. Petersburg Times
Dwight Smith (26) and Ronde Barber (20) break up a first quarter pass to (47) Chris Cooley during Sunday's (9/12/04) game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.
161 / 163

Dwight Smith (26) and Ronde Barber (20) break up a first quarter pass to (47) Chris Cooley during Sunday's (9/12/04) game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.

Fitterer, Brendan/St. Petersburg Times
Tampa Bay Buccaneer defensive tackle Warren Sapp offers corner back Ronde Barber a kiss on the head during the Buccaneers decisive victory over the Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, MD, on Sunday, October 12, 2003.
162 / 163

Tampa Bay Buccaneer defensive tackle Warren Sapp offers corner back Ronde Barber a kiss on the head during the Buccaneers decisive victory over the Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, MD, on Sunday, October 12, 2003.

Sandys, Toni L./St. Petersburg Times
Buc's Ronde Barber returns an interception of a Quincy Carter pass in the third quarter during the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, .Fl. on Sunday (10/26/03) ()
163 / 163

Buc's Ronde Barber returns an interception of a Quincy Carter pass in the third quarter during the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, .Fl. on Sunday (10/26/03) ()

Fitterer, Brendan/St. Petersburg Times
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bucs Interview Rams Assistant Thomas Brown for OC Spot

Rams assistant Thomas Brown interviewed for the Buccaneers' open offensive coordinator spot on Friday, becoming the eighth candidate to fill that position

news

Updates: Darrelle Revis Joins Rondé Barber in HOF Class of 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of February 2023

news

Rondé Barber: Immortalization in Canton | Brianna's Blitz

In his third year as a finalist, Bucs legend Rondé Barber is elected to the Pro Football's Hall of Fame Class of 2023

news

2023 State of the Bucs: Tight Ends

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season, continuing with tight ends

Advertising