Rookie Review: Calijah Kancey 

Calijah Kancey, the Buccaneers' 2023 first-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh, became an imposing force in the trenches. In his first year, Kancey posted an impressive resumé. He was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November. Kancey became the first interior defensive lineman in team history to win Rookie of the Month honors, recording 10 tackles (seven for loss), four quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed through four games in November.

Following that month, Kancey was the only rookie with 25-or-more pressures on fewer than 350 defensive snaps per TruMedia data. The gap-penetrating athletic freak concluded his rookie season with 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and 4.0 sacks. With violent hands, first-step quickness, superb contact balance, effort and a vast array of counter moves in his pass-rush toolkit, Kancey bolstered the Bucs' interior.

"He surprises all of us every day with his knowledge of the game and his work ethic," said nose tackle Vita Vea. "I am excited to get out there with him and to see his growth."

He accelerates off the line with jaw-dropping speed and has embraced a cerebral, tactical approach to the game. Kancey wins with leverage, urgency and twitchy feet. He possesses change-of-direction agility and his downhill-charging attack overwhelms leaning blockers. Kancey has the rare discernment in-game to not only attack but react amidst the chaos to alignments.

Due to his small frame by NFL defensive linemen standards (6-foot-1, 280 pounds), Kancey has to work harder on technique at the point of attack in preparing for double teams. He must utilize flawless technique in order to achieve the proper leverage or he will be moved off his spot. Pad level is vital and Kancey has honed his craft, turning a surmised weakness into a strength. Kancey proved his value in Year One and changed the complexion of games with his prowess at the line of scrimmage and solidified Todd Bowles' defensive onslaught. In a reminiscent tour through the 2023 schedule, here is a breakdown of some of Kancey's most memorable moments on the gridiron during his rookie campaign: