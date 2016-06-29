Roundtable: Bold Predictions on Defense

You don't think this is bold? The last time Tampa Bay put three defensive players into the all-star game, two-thirds of that group was still working on their Hall of Fame careers. In 2003, linebacker Derrick Brooks, defensive end Simeon Rice and defensive tackle Warren Sapp were all chosen to represent the Bucs in Hawaii. (Ah, Pro Bowl in Hawaii, how we'll miss you!)

I'm counting on that exact same blueprint to break the three-defender drought in 2016. We're already two-thirds of the way there, as Lavonte David (playing Brooks' old position) breaking through last year and Gerald McCoy (in Sapp's spot) making his fourth straight trip. And while cornerback Brent Grimes is bringing a streak of three straight Pro Bowl selections to Tampa, I think the Bucs' best chance lies with Robert Ayers.

Grimes deserved his three Pro Bowl trips, but there's little doubt that his good interception totals each year – four, five and four, with a pair of TD returns mixed in – were the main reasons he got the call. Big INT seasons are the best way for a cornerback to get the voters' attention, and that stat is just too unpredictable to bank on it. Grimes may play just as well in 2016 as he did the last three years, but if he doesn't happen to rack up the picks, he might be skipped over.

The same is true for Ayers and sacks, but I think that particular statistic is a safer bet if the player has the talent to get it. Ayers got nine sacks last year for the Giants and has at least five in each of his last three years. My boy Joe up there thinks it's McCoy who's going to get to 10, and he might be right. But if Ayers matches his nine sacks from last year and the Bucs' defense has a good season, I think he'll get Pro Bowl consideration as well. Remember, in its current configuration, the Pro Bowl tends to have bloated rosters, so that only helps my prediction.