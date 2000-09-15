Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Routine Effort (September 15)

Swayed by a 2-0 start in 2000, the Bucs stick with the Friday schedule that got them there

Sep 15, 2000 at 06:41 AM
alstott9_15_1.jpg

FB Mike Alstott and the Buccaneers earned an early exit from practice on Friday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy is, by his own insistence, one of the least superstitious men in sports. Yet here it is Friday and his players are walking off the practice field 20 minutes early, simply because that seem schedule has led to victories the last two weeks.

Coach? Aren't you getting a little superstitious on us?

"No, I'm into routine," said Dungy with a laugh. "You play well, you keep the routine the same."

An even better word might be incentive. There's not much players appreciate more than a quick end to practice on a hot day. There's not much coaches appreciate more than a 'W'.

"We did it two weeks ago because it was hot out and we'd had a good two-minute the day before," said Dungy. "And we won, so (the players) kind of got me to keep the same routine."

So last Friday's practice, and this Friday's, ended before the team's pair of two-minute drills, which usually end the workout. Fortunately, the Bucs looked sharp in that period on Thursday, giving the coaches confidence that the team is ready.

*

The Bucs' non-participation rate in practice dropped by 50% on Friday. Only G Kevin Dogins (foot sprain) and QB Joe Hamilton (tonsillitis) sat out the activities on Thursday, and Dogins returned to full practice on Friday. That left Hamilton as the only sidelined player and the Bucs feeling good about their overall health.

Most notably, S Dexter Jackson remains on track to possibly see his first action this Sunday. Jackson, who was having a stellar preseason before suffering an ankle sprain in a game at Miami on August 10, made it through all three practices this week and is feeling no ill effects from the injury.

Still, Jackson is not yet a lock to play against the Lions.

"He's running okay," said Dungy. "It's a question of conditioning and where he is after not really running for four weeks, if he's ready to play a full game. Injury-wise, he's really fine."

Dungy said Jackson, who was fighting for a larger role in the defense before incurring his injury, would remain in a substitute role if he is activated.

"He'd be the backup safety and play on special teams," said Dungy, "basically the role that David and Eric have been playing."

*

Sunday's game in the Pontiac Silverdome will mark the Bucs first venture onto artificial turf this season. While it's always a disadvantage playing on the road, the Buccaneers don't think the turf is an added problem.

Dungy, who played on turf routinely in college at Minnesota and in the NFL with Pittsburgh, actually thinks his team can thrive on that surface.

"We think the turf does help us when we're playing our game," he said. "The thing that can happen up there sometimes is they take you out of what you want to do. They're definitely faster on turf, but we think we are also."

Some Bucs, like speedy running back Warrick Dunn, have a historically performed well on turf and may actually be looking forward to the opportunity.

"When you play on it all the time, it's just a way of life and you don't really worry about it," said Dungy. "When you don't play on it much, you just have to get ready to go. But I think with our team and our speed, the way we're built, the turf should be fun for us."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action
news

Bucs Elevate Silas Dzansi, Patrick Laird for Divisional Game

T Silas Dzansi and RB Patrick Laird are eligible to play in the Bucs' Divisional round matchup with the Lions in Detroit after being activated from the practice squad on Saturday
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 19: Three Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in the Divisional Round 

The Buccaneers will head to Motown to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round of playoffs. Here are five players to watch
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action

Photos: Bucs Depart for Detroit Lions

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for the Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs in Detroit.

Bucs Elevate Silas Dzansi, Patrick Laird for Divisional Game

T Silas Dzansi and RB Patrick Laird are eligible to play in the Bucs' Divisional round matchup with the Lions in Detroit after being activated from the practice squad on Saturday

Round 2 | Bucs vs. Lions Divisional Round Showdown

Time for round 2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Detroit Lions in the 2023-2024 NFC Divisional Round at 3:00pm EST on Sunday, January 21.

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up vs. the Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was mic'd up for the Wild Card Round showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hear from the starting quarterback as he leads the Bucs to the Divisional Round during their dominant 32-9 win.

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 19: Three Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in the Divisional Round 

The Buccaneers will head to Motown to take on the Lions in the Divisional Round of playoffs. Here are five players to watch

Buccaneers-Lions: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Divisional Round Week

For the divisional round, the Bucs' redemption tour rolls into Detroit, where they will face a deep group of offensive weapons, an extremely fired-up crowd and another stiff test for the edges of the O-Line

Todd Bowles on Keys to Be Successful at Ford Field | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Divisional Round practice. HC Bowles discussed the health of players heading into Detroit and how important it is to manage yards-after-catch.

Shaq Barrett, Chase Edmonds Trending in Right Direction for Sunday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Bucs Brotherly Shove Eagles Out of Playoffs | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round matchup where the Bucs sent the Eagles packing in electric fashion.

Photos from Bucs Divisional Round Practice - January 19

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round practice on 01/19/2024

Bucs Ready to Replicate 'Masterful' Performance in Divisional Round | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into the Wild Card win against the Eagles, potential matchups vs. Detroit in the Divisional Round and how to move on to the NFC Conference Championship.

Baker Mayfield: 'Not Satisfied', Ready to Invade Motor City | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Divisional Round practice. QB Mayfield discussed being happy with the win but having 'bigger goals', trusting in the scheme and the team's mindset ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions.

How Do the 2023 Buccaneers Compare? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's future, potentially good matchups in the Detroit game, similar teams from the Bucs' past and more

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 18: Godwin, Diaby Upgrade to Limited Status 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup 

Dave Canales' Message to the Team Ahead of Divisional Round | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Divisional Round practice. OC Canales discussed expecting a physical playoff game against Detroit, finding the spots to take big shots and how the team has 'finished' all year

Calijah Kancey Talks First Playoff Experience, Previews Matchup vs. Lions on 'GMFB'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his first playoff experience and previews divisional round matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Lions, Divisional Round Week

The Buccaneers head to Detroit in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to face a high-powered Lions team in yet another postseason rematch…Team leaders, series history, roster notes and more

Baker Mayfield: Road Games Fit Our Identity

QB Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have thrived on defying expectations in 2023, and a playoff game against a favored Lions team in a raucous environment gives them another shot at doing just that
Advertising