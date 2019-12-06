Ryan Jensen's Support of TAPS for My Cause, My Cleats 'Meant to Be'

The fourth year of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative takes place this weekend across the league. It's meant to bring awareness to causes near and dear to players' hearts with brightly colored and unique cleats that stand out on a football field.

And if there's one thing Bucs center Ryan Jensen has never needed help with- it's standing out. Whether it be for his aggressive play on the field or his fiery red mane, you know when Jensen is out there.

But it may actually be the latter that's inadvertently responsible for Jensen's chosen charity: TAPS, or the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, an organization that offers compassionate care to all those grieving the loss of a loved one who died while serving in the Armed Forces or as a result of his or her service.

Flash back a few years and it was 2014 in Baltimore. Jensen was just a rookie with the Ravens, and going through some growing pains having come from Division III Colorado State-Pueblo. He says he was actually on his way to getting cut, in fact. And a far cry from the starting center he is now. But along came an event with TAPS and with them, came a little five-year-old boy named Cooper.

"All he wanted to do was meet me," Jensen said of Cooper. "There was no reason to meet me, I had no clue why.