Logan Ryan Moved to Injured Reserve

Veteran S Logan Ryan will miss at least four games due to the foot injury that has already kept him out of two after the Buccaneers placed him on I.R. on Tuesday

Oct 18, 2022 at 04:10 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

logan ryan

Safety Logan Ryan has missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' last two games due to a foot injury, and now he will be out for at least four more.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers placed Ryan on injured reserve, meaning he must miss a minimum of four games before being eligible to return to the active roster. Tampa Bay also released tackle Justin Skule from the practice squad. There were no immediate corresponding moves to fill either open spot on the roster and practice squad.

The Buccaneers now have seven players on injured reserve, as Ryan joins running backs Kenjon Barner and Giovani Bernard, outside linebacker Cam Gill, center Ryan Jensen, guard Aaron Stinnie and tackle Josh Wells. Bernard, Jensen and Wells are all eligible to return during the season because they were placed on I.R. after the roster cut-down to 53 players. Bernard Wells, in fact, could return to practice as soon as this week if they are healthy enough to do so.

Ryan had served as the Buccaneers' third safety during the first four weeks of the season, coming in to play next to Mike Edwards when Antoine Winfield Jr. went down into the slot in sub packages. He was on the field for 71% of the team's defensive snaps during the first three games before hurting his foot nine plays into the game against Kansas City in Week Four. Prior to his injury he had contributed nine tackles, one interception, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Skule spent four weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, originally signing with the team on September 21. A sixth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2019, he had previously played in 31 games with 12 starts for the 49ers in the 2019-20 seasons before spending last season on injured reserve.

