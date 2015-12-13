Saints Outlast Bucs, Earn Season Split

After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, Hightower converted a third-and-one with a run up the middle that barely made it. The Saints faced a third-and-six at the 34 after a delay-of-game penalty, an incompletion and a short screen pass, but Brees converted this one too with a perfect sideline pass to Watson right past the sticks. A crossing route to Snead picked up another 23 to the Bucs' 32, and Brees then found Snead three plays later to barely convert a third-and-13. Hightower's run over right tackle led to another first down at the 11, and two plays from there got it to the five with the Bucs' calling two of their three timeouts. On third-and-four at the Bucs' five, the Bucs forced Brees to scramble and Melton dragged him down at the line of scrimmage for a sack. The Saints pushed their lead to 10 points on Kai Forbath's 23-yard field goal.

Bobby Rainey took a line drive kickoff on the run and got it out to the 33 with just under a minute raining, and an underneath throw to Sims got the ball close to midfield. An illegal-contact penalty on the Saints moved the ball to the New Orleans' 42, and Winston hit Dye across the middle for 16 yards to the 26. One quick out to Brate set up Connor Barth for a 39-yard field goal try that he drilled between the pipes.

The Saints got the ball first to start the second half and got a pair of first downs on another Snead catch over the middle and a Brees sneak on third-and-one. However, a successful blitz by the Bucs on third-and-three from the Tampa Bay 40 forced an errant throw by Brees, leading to a punt.

After a punt that was fair-caught at the Bucs' 16, Martin broke off a 22-yard run to get the next drive moving. However, the Saints nearly intercepted a misdirection pass intended for Seferian-Jenkins and the Bucs found themselves in a third-and-five at the 43. A well-executed screen pass to Sims was good for 10 yards, moving the ball across midfield. A dazzling nine-yard sideline catch by Seferian-Jenkins and a Martin leap over the top on third-and-one gave the Bucs another first down at the Saints' 37. The drive stalled at the 29, however, and the Bucs opted for a 47-yard field goal try, which Barth missed to the left.

Carter shadowed Watson deep down the middle to break up a first-down pass and McDaniel dropped Hightower for a loss of five to make it third-and-15. Kourtnei Brown then buried Brees with a sack on the next play but the drive was extended on an illegal hands-to-the-face flag on DE Howard Jones. Two Hightower runs put the ball across midfield. A strike to Coleman deep over the middle and a horse-collar flag on S Chris Conte moved the ball all the way down to Tampa Bay's 14. Hightower finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run on second and goal.