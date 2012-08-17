Schiano: Bucs RB Blount's groin injury not serious

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano said running back LeGarrette Blount is not expected to miss much time after injuring a groin late in the second quarter of their 30-7 loss to Tennessee on Friday night.

With the Bucs trailing 20-7 Blount, a starter in the backfield last season, took a hit to his left leg during a second-down run with 2:18 left in the half. He remained down on the field for several minutes before rising to his feet and gingerly walking off flanked by trainers. He didn't return to action, but remained in uniform and sat on the bench throughout the second half.

But Schiano said the injury was sustained by how Blount's leg was bent backward.

It's not a knee, it's more up in his growing area. He just got bent a funny way,'' Schiano said. LeGarrette's a tough kid and I don't think it is something that will sideline him too long. But if it does, we'll deal with that.''

In his third year out of Oregon, Blount finished with eight carries for 11 yards.