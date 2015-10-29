Scouting Report: Atlanta Falcons

It's a measure of how well things have gone for Atlanta on offense that we're this far into this report and only now bringing up the name Matt Ryan. Of course, that's also a function of Ryan's amazing consistency, game after game, season after season. This year, Ryan is completing 64.4% of his passes, throwing for 286 yards per game and 7.5 yards per pass attempt with a 2.2% interception rate…and all of those numbers are slightly down from last year, when the Falcons finished 6-10. Ryan is well on his way to his fifth straight 4,000-yard season and he's got the NFL's longest active streak of throwing for at least 250 yards in each game, at 14. His completion percentage since the start of 2012 is an amazing 67.0%, second-best in the entire league by a very slim margin to Philip Rivers. To make matters worse for the incoming Buccaneers, Ryan has been particularly good against division opponents. Since 2011, he has a passer rating of 97.6 in his combined games against the Bucs, Panthers and Saints, with a 43-15 TD-INT ratio in 25 outings.