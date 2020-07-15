Shaq Barrett Signs Franchise Tag Tender Offer

As he had insisted was his plan since the 2019 season ended, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again in 2020.

On Wednesday, Barrett signed the franchise tag tender offer that the Buccaneers had extended to him on March 16, thus converting that offer into a one-year contract for the upcoming season. Barrett and the Buccaneers still had the opportunity to negotiate a long-term contract while the tender offer was in place, but 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday was the deadline for such a deal to be completed.

Barrett, who previously signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2019, had a breakout season in his first year as a Buccaneer. That prompted the team to use its franchise tag option for the first time since doing so with kicker Connor Barth in 2012. Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks, in the process breaking Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record of 16.5, set in 2000. Barrett also became the first Buccaneer ever to lead the NFL in sacks in a single season. The sack became an official NFL statistic in 1982.

The Buccaneers placed the "non-exclusive" version of the franchise tag on Barrett, meaning he could negotiate with other teams up to Wednesday's deadline but Tampa Bay retained a right to match any contract offer. If Barrett did sign with another team and that offer was not matched, that team would have been required to send two first-round draft picks to the Buccaneers.