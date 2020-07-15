Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 04:57 PM

Shaq Barrett Signs Franchise Tag Tender Offer

As expected, NFL sack king Shaq Barrett will play in Tampa again in 2020 after signing on Wednesday the one-year tender offer that the Bucs extended to him in March as part of the franchise tag

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

shaqUntitled-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As he had insisted was his plan since the 2019 season ended, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again in 2020.

On Wednesday, Barrett signed the franchise tag tender offer that the Buccaneers had extended to him on March 16, thus converting that offer into a one-year contract for the upcoming season. Barrett and the Buccaneers still had the opportunity to negotiate a long-term contract while the tender offer was in place, but 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday was the deadline for such a deal to be completed.

Barrett, who previously signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2019, had a breakout season in his first year as a Buccaneer. That prompted the team to use its franchise tag option for the first time since doing so with kicker Connor Barth in 2012. Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks, in the process breaking Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record of 16.5, set in 2000. Barrett also became the first Buccaneer ever to lead the NFL in sacks in a single season. The sack became an official NFL statistic in 1982.

The Buccaneers placed the "non-exclusive" version of the franchise tag on Barrett, meaning he could negotiate with other teams up to Wednesday's deadline but Tampa Bay retained a right to match any contract offer. If Barrett did sign with another team and that offer was not matched, that team would have been required to send two first-round draft picks to the Buccaneers.

The non-exclusive tender offer carries a salary that equals the average of the five largest salaries from the previous year at the position he most commonly played. The formula to determine the franchise tag salary at each position takes into account the franchise tag values and salary cap totals for the five previous seasons. Alternately, the tender offer would equal 120% of the tagged player's salary from the previous season, if that is greater than what the above formula produces.

Best Photos of Shaq Barrett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett signs franchise tender offer.

TAMPA, FL- MAY 09, 2019 - Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2019 Asset Shoot at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 36

TAMPA, FL- MAY 09, 2019 - Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2019 Asset Shoot at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 01, 2019 - Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2019 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center Indoor Practice Facility in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 36

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 01, 2019 - Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2019 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center Indoor Practice Facility in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 29, 2019 - Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 17-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 36

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 29, 2019 - Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 17-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 32-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 36

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 32-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 36

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 36

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 36

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 34-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 36

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 34-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 20, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 36

TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 20, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 24, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 35-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 36

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 24, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 35-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 01, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 36

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 01, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 01, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 36

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 01, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 1, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 36

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 1, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 04, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 36

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 04, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 4, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the unboxing of cleats for My Cause My Cleats at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 4, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the unboxing of cleats for My Cause My Cleats at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 04, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 36

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 04, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 12, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 36

TAMPA, FL- DECEMBER 12, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates breaking the single season franchise sack record during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 28-22. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates breaking the single season franchise sack record during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 28-22. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 28-22. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 28-22. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Warren Sapp and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 36

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Warren Sapp and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 26, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The AFC won the game, 38-33. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 36

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 26, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The AFC won the game, 38-33. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 26, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The AFC won the game, 38-33. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 36

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 26, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The AFC won the game, 38-33. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 26, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The AFC won the game, 38-33. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 36

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 26, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The AFC won the game, 38-33. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 26, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The AFC won the game, 38-33. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 36

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 26, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The AFC won the game, 38-33. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The franchise tag option was created in 1993 as part of the first collective bargaining agreement and it was retained in the new CBA ratified this past March. Barrett is the fifth Buccaneer since that time to receive a franchise or transition tag, joining Barth, tackle Paul Gruber in 1993, defensive end Chidi Ahanotu in 1999 and wide receiver Antonio Bryant in 2009.

Barrett signed with the Buccaneers in March after four seasons as primarily a reserve with the Denver Broncos, serving in a rotational edge-rushing role. His playing time fluctuated significantly during that time based on the other players in that rotation, including Von Miller, Demarcus Ware and Bradley Chubb. He joined the Buccaneers hoping to earn a starting role and a much larger share of the defensive snaps, both of which he quickly earned.

Barrett then started his first Buccaneer season on a torrid streak, with at least one sack in each of the first four games of 2019. That run included a three-sack performance in Week Two at Carolina, which earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He followed that with four more takedowns against the New York Giants in Week Three, joining Marcus Jones and Simeon Rice as the only players in franchise history to record a four-sack game.

Barrett was also named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. He finished the season with another impressive run, recording seven sacks over the Buccaneers' last five outings. His three-sack performance against Atlanta to cap the season allowed him to move a half-sack past Arizona's Chandler Jones for the NFL title.

In all, Barrett finished his first Buccaneer season with 58 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback hits, one interception, two passes defensed and six forced fumbles to go with those 19.5 sacks. Those 37 QB hits tied him with Green Bay's Za'Darius Smith for the league lead in that category, too, and his six forced fumbles ranked third. Barrett was selected to play in his first Pro Bowl following the season and also earned second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors.

Related Content

Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth
news

Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth

The Bucs have retained another one of their unrestricted free agents, bringing back veteran lineman Josh Wells, who served as the swing tackle in 2019 and started at both right and left tackle
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (7) on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (35) is at right. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news

Bucs Complete Deals with Four More Undrafted Free Agents

Not long after announcing the signings of nine players who went undrafted in April, the Buccaneers added four more to their rookie haul, including Oklahoma CB Parnell Motley
QB Reid Sinnett
news

Bucs Add to 2020 Draft Haul in 'Round Eight'

The Bucs found a rookie quarterback after the draft and also added a trio of outside linebacker prospects in their first group of undrafted rookie signings
Elliott Fry
news

Bucs Claim Kicker Elliott Fry

Tampa Bay has added a second kicker to its offseason roster, claiming Elliott Fry off waivers from Carolina…Fry, who had a strong season in the short-lived AAF, is competition for incumbent Matt Gay
Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on O.J. Howard

The Buccaneers have elected to pick up the fifth-year option that was part of TE O.J. Howard's initial contract after he was drafted in the first round in 2017
Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers
news

Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's impressive 2020 offseason got another jolt on Tuesday when the Buccaneers sent a fourth-round pick to New England for Rob Gronkowski, one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history
Blaine Gabbert Gets Second Act with Bucs
news

Blaine Gabbert Gets Second Act with Bucs

Veteran QB Blaine Gabbert, who has starting experience in a Bruce Arians offense, will get another shot at claiming the Bucs' top reserve spot after he lost the 2019 season to a shoulder injury
Ryan Smith Re-Signs with Bucs
news

Ryan Smith Re-Signs with Bucs

The Buccaneers have retained one of their best special teams players, as CB Ryan Smith is the latest unrestricted free agent to return to the Tampa on a new deal in 2020
Ndamukong Suh Staying Too!
news

Ndamukong Suh Staying Too!

After using a franchise tag on Shaq Barrett and re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul, the Buccaneers completed their front-seven trifecta on Thursday when they struck a new deal with DL Ndamukong Suh
Bucs Re-Sign Two More Defenders
news

Bucs Re-Sign Two More Defenders

S Andrew Adams and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches each signed one-year deals with the Bucs on Tuesday, joining several other players from a rising defense who have been retained in the last two weeks
ALL IN! TOM BRADY, BUCS TEAM UP TO PURSUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
news

ALL IN! TOM BRADY, BUCS TEAM UP TO PURSUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the boldest free agent move in franchise history, the Buccaneers have signed six-time champion Tom Brady to be their quarterback and help them pursue more titles

Advertising