Smith, McDougald, Three Others Get Tenders

The Buccaneers announced these bits of business on Wednesday, hours before the start of a new league year and the NFL's free agency period. For the three ERFAs, who are only free to negotiate with their existing teams, their tender offers essentially become their contracts for the upcoming season and no further action is necessary. Defensive end T.J. Fatinikun, a potential ERFA who spent all of last season on injured reserve, did not receive a tender offer and is free to sign with any team.

The Bucs had four players who could have become restricted free agents but chose not to extend offers to fullback Jorvorskie Lane and linebacker Danny Lansanah. McDougald and Shepard still have the ability to negotiate with other teams but the Buccaneers retain a right to match any outside contract agreement and are also eligible to receive draft pick compensation if they sign with other teams. At any time between now and April 22 – a week before the draft – McDougald and Shepard can sign their tender offers and play on the resulting one-year contract in 2016. This is the eventual path that almost all restricted free agents follow, and it sets them up to be unrestricted free agents a year from now.