Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

So Close | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Bills

Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin just missed hooking up on a successful 'Hail Mary' on Thursday night, but they also got together for a very improbable touchdown earlier in the game

Oct 31, 2023 at 09:05 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

next gen stats

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Bills in Buffalo on Thursday night, but that outcome wasn't fully finalized until after the last second had ticked off the game clock. The Bills held onto a 24-18 lead when Baker Mayfield's 'Hail Mary' pass attempt hit the turf about three yards into the end zone.

It was a valiant attempt by Mayfield, and while wide receiver Chris Godwin did nothing wrong on the play, if he had happened to spin around a second earlier, he might have been able to get to the pass before it hit the ground. As it was, he only had time to throw out a left hand in the general direction of the ball as it landed a yard away.

Mayfield did give the Bucs a chance to win a game that seemed completely out of reach with three minutes left in regulation. After his pass attempt to Godwin on third-and-10 from the Buffalo 24 fell incomplete, the NFL Next Gen Stats win probability chart gave the Buccaneers only a 1% chance of getting the victory. That jumped to 4% when Mayfield was able to convert a fourth-and-10 with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans.

Evans helped quite a bit, too. NGS only gave Mayfield's pass a 31% chance of being complete, and Bills cornerback Christian Benford had tight coverage throughout the route. Just before the snap, Benford moved up into press coverage, and at no time during the 43.92 yards that Evans ran on his crossing route did he gain more than two yards of separation from the defender. When the ball arrived, Benford was essentially right on top of Evans, with NGS measuring the separation as just 0.9 yards. Evans and Benford were the two fastest players on that play, with Evans reaching a maximum speed of 19.55 miles per hour and Benford hitting 20.07 mph.

The Bills quickly gained back their win probability edge thanks to a third-down conversion on the ensuing drive that allowed them to drain all but 31 seconds off the clock before punting it back. The Bucs had no timeouts left at this point and the Bills' win probability was at greater than 99%. There were 21 seconds left on the clock when the Buccaneers took their next snap.

However, Mayfield was able to complete three passes, and that plus an offsides call on Von Miller got the ball from the Bucs' 20 to the 45. That allowed for a credible Hail Mary attempt, and at that point the Bucs' odds of winning had at least improved to 2%. Successful Hail Mary passes are rare, obviously, but they are not impossible.

On the play, Mayfield took a shotgun snap, bounced forward a few steps and then danced back to the 33. With pressure coming around the edges, he darted forward again and was at the 38 when he let go of the ball. He had ranged around in the pocket for 5.64 yards before getting the pass off. His arcing throw traveled 65 yards in the air downfield before it unfortunately found the turf instead of a pair of sympathetic hands. It was in the air for a total of 4.0 seconds.

The Buccaneers sent four pass-catchers out on the play – Godwin, Evans, receiver Trey Palmer and tight end Cade Otton. All four ran simple go routes, obviously, from a 2x2 alignment, with all four routes converging around the right hashmarks. Palmer and Otton cut their routes off before the goal line while Evans and Godwin ran into the end zone. Linebacker Terrel Bernard was the closest defender to Godwin and the ball landed in front of safety Micah Hyde, but no player got a hand on the ball.

Godwin did score earlier in the game, and it was an unlikely touchdown, according to NGS. Following a Will Gholston interception and a 20-yard catch-and-run by Rachaad White in the second quarter, the Buccaneers had a first-and-goal from the three. Godwin lined up in the slot to the right and ran a quick slant against cornerback Taron Johnson. Godwin got just inside Johnson on a quick slant and made an impressive reaching grab of a hard throw from Mayfield for the score. Johnson, who had kept his separation from the receiver to just 0.4 yards at the time of the pass, threw out his left arm into the ball's path but just missed it.

NGS gave the play only a 25.2% chance of being complete. That made it the most improbable touchdown on a slant route in the NFL since Week Seven of the 2021

Related Content

news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Gave the Bucs a Chance | A Next Gen Look at Falcons-Bucs

A look at Antoine Winfield Jr.'s forced fumble in Sunday's game through the Next Gen lens provides context on how remarkable, and potentially critical, the play was
news

Lavonte David, Calijah Kancey Stuff the Run | A Next Gen Look at Lions-Bucs

The Buccaneers' run defense was a bright spot in their Week Six loss to Detroit, and both veteran Lavonte David and rookie Calijah Kancey had strong efforts to lead the way
news

Anatomy of a 17-Point Win | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

NFL Next Gen stats offer a more detailed look at how some of the Buccaneers' most important plays unfolded during a dominant 26-9 win in the Superdome on Sunday
news

Bucs' Blitzing Has Positive Impact | A Next Gen Look at Eagles-Bucs

The Bucs' defense didn't slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense on Monday night but they did get significantly better results when they sent extra pass-rushers at the quarterback
news

Mike Evans Fuels Bucs' Scoring | A Next Gen Look at Bears-Bucs

Mike Evans had a big hand in the Bucs' 20 offensive points in Sunday's win over Chicago, and his yardage production was far more than the NGS model would have predicted
news

David and White Continue the Hustle | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Vikings

The Bucs' off-ball linebacker duo of Lavonte David and Devin White were at the heart of a strong defensive effort in the season opener, making plays all over the field
news

Dallas Pressured Tom Brady Without Blitzing | A Next Gen Look at Cowboys-Bucs

The Cowboys only blitzed Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on 8.8% of his 68 dropbacks on Monday night but still managed to create a good amount of pressure, making the task much harder for Tampa Bay's passing game
news

Quick Throws & Rookie Impact | A Next Gen Review of Bucs 2022

This week, we utilize NFL Next Gen Stats to look at the Bucs' 2022 regular season as a whole, underscoring several offensive tendencies, a dip in defensive pressure rate and a big rookie impact on special teams
news

Three Big Plays | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

NFL Next Gen Stats help us generate a detailed anatomy of the three long Tom Brady-to-Mike Evans touchdown passes that turned a 14-point deficit into a division-clinching win over Carolina
news

Bucs Don't Make It Easy on First-Time Starter | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Cardinals

Trace McSorley, making his NFL starting debut, had the Cardinals up by 10 in the fourth quarter on Christmas, but the Bucs' defense kept the game close enough for a comeback win mostly by limiting the young QB's throws down the field
news

Defense, Tom Brady Defy the Odds | A Next Gen Look at Rams-Bucs

According to the Next Gen Stats win probability chart, the Bucs' 16-13 victory over the Rams was very unlikely with less than two minutes to play, but the Tampa Bay defense and Tom Brady methodically chipped away at those odds
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers Launch National Coaching Academy to Foster Entry Points for Coaches Seeking Opportunities 

The Buccaneers established a coaching academy to open doors of opportunity for aspiring NFL coaches. 25 finalists will be selected for the career development academy leading into 2024 rookie minicamp

So Close | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Bills

Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin just missed hooking up on a successful 'Hail Mary' on Thursday night, but they also got together for a very improbable touchdown earlier in the game

Bucs' Release Week Nine Depth Chart: Chase Edmonds Returns to Key Role

After being activated from injured reserve in Week Eight, Edmonds took over as the primary backup to starting RB Rachaad White…Greg Gaines saw extensive playing time on defense with Vita Vea out

Jason Licht on Trade Deadline, Recaps First Half of 2023 Season 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses what the trade deadline is like for NFL GMs, assessing the 2023 season so far and shares the Buccaneers are launching the National Coaching Academy.

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 9 across Power Rankings?

Todd Bowles: Bucs Are "Listeners" at Trade Deadline

Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles says the Bucs aren't looking to buy or sell as the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday approaches, but they will listen in case the right fit is there

Ageless Lavonte David Stacking Tackles

Data Crunch: In his 12th NFL season, David is producing tackles at a rapid rate and is closing in on a Hall of Famer on one list…Plus, Mike Evans climbs another rung on an all-time NFL ladder

Todd Bowles Locked in on Texans, 'Keep Hammering' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media to start Week 9 of the 2023 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the health of his team, playing faster and his trust in QB Baker Mayfield 'commanding the ship'.

Shaq Barrett on Keeping Points Off the Board vs. Houston, Hunting the Quarterback | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett spoke to the media to start Week 9 of the 2023 NFL Season. OLB Barrett discussed putting fear in the quarterback's eyes and improving their zone coverage.

Luke Goedeke Talks Takeaways vs. Buffalo, Staying Focused vs. Texans | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Tackle Luke Goedeke on the weekly radio show.

Updates: Bucs Bring CB Derrek Pitts Back to Practice Squad

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in October 2023

Buccaneers Launch National Coaching Academy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers established a coaching academy that delivers an intensive, comprehensive curriculum and opportunity to participate in the team's 2024 rookie minicamp for coaching candidates seeking their first entry into the NFL.

Apply today at buccaneers.com/nationalcoachingacademy

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Bills | Week 8 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 24-18 loss to the Bills in Week Eight

Bills Hold Off Late Rally, Send "Fighting" Bucs to Third Straight Loss

The Bucs rallied twice in Buffalo on Thursday night and had a chance to win the game at the end, but a failed Hail Mary attempt as time expired sent them to a 24-18 defeat and a 3-4 overall record

Bucs vs. Bills Week 8 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 8 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Baker Mayfield on Thursday Night Football vs. Buffalo, Proud of Teammates' Fight | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. QB Mayfield discussed finding first downs when backed up, how the Bills were able to cover receivers and his faith in his teammates to turn things around.

Todd Bowles Discusses Bucs vs. Bills, Eliminating Penalties | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. HC Bowles discussed being proud of his team's effort during Thursday Night Football, limiting penalties and focusing on regaining lost momentum.

Bucs vs. Bills Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 24-18

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

What's Next: Bucs Head to Houston After Mini-Bye

The Bucs have some extra time to rest and work on their shortcomings with a long weekend following Thursday night's loss in Buffalo, then will take on another AFC opponent on the road in Texas

Breaking Down Thursday Night Football at Buffalo | Nothing But Bucs

It was a tough night in Buffalo as the Buccaneers fell 24-18 to the Bills. Host T.J. Rives returns with his insight and analysis from the sideline. He also has game highlights from Bucs radio and post-game interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, OLB Yaya Diaby and HC Todd Bowles. Hear it all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"
Advertising