Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special Practice (July 31)

The Bucs were keying on special teams before a special visit cut practice short

Jul 31, 2000 at 02:56 PM
williamsk7_31_2.jpg

Return man Karl Williams cuts laterally across the field to escape LB Antony Jordan (56)

On Monday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second practice of the day was scheduled to last from 3:30 until approximately 4:30. It's good that a little leeway was built into the regimen there, because a visit from the standing President is one of the few things that can convince an NFL head coach to deviate from his plan.

President Bill Clinton visited the Buccaneers' afternoon practice on Monday, effectively ending the workout at about 4:20. A large contingent of local police offers were stationed in various areas of the facility throughout practice, and the President's own security force walked onto the track surrounding the main field at about 4:10. Clinton himself arrived a few minutes later and was a spectator for the last few minutes of practice.

Though Clinton's welcome visit may have shaved a few minutes off the workout, Head Coach Tony Dungy indicated that the team had accomplished all they had set out to do.

"We did," said Dungy. "We just worked our special teams – punt, punt return, then we worked some field goal block at the end. We had a good day."

The Bucs worked on virtually every aspect of punting, covering punts and returning punts, breaking the play down into different units and walking through specific duties. They also put it all together and kicked and covered a string of punts live. Return men Reidel Anthony and Warrick Dunn gave the team a thrill when they unexpectedly pulled off a reverse on one return, but the two had done so on Special Teams Coach Joe Marciano's orders. Marciano wanted to school his cover men on how to defend against such a ploy. They also worked on the same play, but with Jacquez Green faking a reverse handoff.

The Bucs return to the practice field Tuesday for practices at 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., as the team begins to prepare for its opening preseason game against the Washington Redskins on Friday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs' QB School Begins Saturday

Quarterbacks, rookies, first-year players and those dealing with existing injuries – four groups that make up nearly half of the current roster – will get an early start on the Bucs' 2022 training camp

news

In Case You Missed It: July 22, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason as training camp approaches including notable dates and Madden 23 ratings

news

Training Camp Goals: 2022 Buccaneers, Numbers 80-89

With jerseys in the 80s falling out of favor with NFL wideouts, our look at the potential camp goals for every player on the Bucs' 90-man roster now encounters a large number of young and as-yet-unproven pass-catchers

news

Training Camp Goals: 2022 Buccaneers, Numbers 70-79

Tampa Bay's training camp is just around the corner and, accordingly, we are nearing the end of our player-by-player review of potential camp goals, this time looking at mostly offensive linemen in the 70 jerseys

Advertising