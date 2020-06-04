Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 04:47 PM

Statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We are united against racism and the hatred which fuels it. We will not accept racial injustice, which has been responsible for the indefensible murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others.

Families should not have to worry about the safety of their children because of the color of their skin. Change for the black community must happen now and we must lead by our collective actions. We remain committed to listening and to effecting meaningful change to end systemic injustice.

Related Content

Their Day in Court: Bucs Players Get Firsthand Look into Local Judicial System Through Social Justice Initiative
news

Their Day in Court: Bucs Players Get Firsthand Look into Local Judicial System Through Social Justice Initiative

Several Buccaneers players sat in on bail and probation hearings at the Hillsborough County Courthouse on Tuesday to gain perspective on the criminal justice system.
Law & Order: Bucs Players Participate in Mock Trial with Hillsborough Public Schools through Social Justice Initiative
news

Law & Order: Bucs Players Participate in Mock Trial with Hillsborough Public Schools through Social Justice Initiative

In partnership with Hillsborough Public Schools and Safe & Sound Hillsborough, nine Buccaneers players participated in a mock trial with middle schoolers to get a better understanding of the judicial system and learn about the increasing issue of gun violence in the Tampa Bay community.
Buccaneers Players Encourage, Empower Youth at Hillsborough Detention Center in first Social Justice Visit of 2019
news

Buccaneers Players Encourage, Empower Youth at Hillsborough Detention Center in first Social Justice Visit of 2019

Twelve Buccaneers players visited the Hillsborough Detention Center to help encourage youth detained pending trials on their day off this week.
Mike Evans Family Foundation Donates $25,000 to Fund Scholarships to University of South Florida During Celebrity Golf Outing
news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Donates $25,000 to Fund Scholarships to University of South Florida During Celebrity Golf Outing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Social Justice Fund issued a $10,000 matching grant to the Mike Evans Family Foundation on Friday following a $25,000 donation by Evans and his wife, Ashli, to help fund need-based scholarships for University of South Florida students.
Bucs Sponsor Mayoral Inaugural Ball, Donate $50,000 to Hillsborough Education Foundation
news

Bucs Sponsor Mayoral Inaugural Ball, Donate $50,000 to Hillsborough Education Foundation

The Buccaneers helped welcome Mayor Jane Castor at the Economic Club of Tampa's Mayoral Inaugural Ball 2019 presented by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation with a $50,000 donation from the Bucs Social Justice Fund to go toward the Hillsborough Education Foundation.
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 - Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 during the launch of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative at the Tampa Police Department Citizens Academy in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Players Inspire Change During Inaugural Year of Social Justice Initiative

Bucs players and staff participated in multiple events this season through the player-led program. 
Visit to Zephyrhills Correctional Facility Puts Things in Perspective for Buccaneers Players
news

Visit to Zephyrhills Correctional Facility Puts Things in Perspective for Buccaneers Players

As part of the Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative, players visited the Zephyrhills Correctional Institution in support of Abe Brown Ministries to help bring hope and encouragement to inmates.
We Are The Change: Buccaneers Players Aim to Make their Mark on Tampa Bay Through Social Justice Initiative
news

We Are The Change: Buccaneers Players Aim to Make their Mark on Tampa Bay Through Social Justice Initiative

Buccaneers players, including Gerald McCoy and DeSean Jackson, participated in a training day at the Tampa Police Department's Citizens Academy, opening a dialogue between players and law enforcement to effect change in police relations as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players and Darcie Glazer Kassewitz Announce Year-Long, Player-Led Social Justice Initiative 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players and Darcie Glazer Kassewitz Announce Year-Long, Player-Led Social Justice Initiative 

Players to Host Monthly Events Focused on Social Equality; Team Announces Creation of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Social Justice Fund with $1 Million Commitment

Advertising