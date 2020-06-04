Statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We are united against racism and the hatred which fuels it. We will not accept racial injustice, which has been responsible for the indefensible murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others.

Families should not have to worry about the safety of their children because of the color of their skin. Change for the black community must happen now and we must lead by our collective actions. We remain committed to listening and to effecting meaningful change to end systemic injustice.