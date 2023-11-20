Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Takeaways from Buccaneers-49ers | Week 11

Top observations from the Buccaneers 27-14 loss to the 49ers in Week 11

Nov 20, 2023 at 05:02 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

opt1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 11 at Levi's Stadium. In the hard-fought battle, missed opportunities in the red zone and an inability to finish sustained drives kept the Bucs out of the win column. A third-quarter uptick in production by the 49ers, including a 76-yard touchdown reception for Brandon Aiyuk and a wide-open George Kittle score, led to San Francisco's victory. The game was 13-7 at halftime but Brock Purdy spearheaded San Francisco's efforts at Levi's Stadium with 17 unanswered points out of the half. The loss dropped the Bucs to 4-6 on the season and a game behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South standings and a second-place tie with the Atlanta Falcons.

"It was not just the red zone offense," said Todd Bowles. "We could have made more plays on defense in the third quarter, and we could have made some plays on special teams. We made one in the fourth quarter to get us down there and a chance to make it close and to take a lead if we got in, but one time the ball got snapped early and we just have to execute. When you get down that far, I thought we moved the ball between the 20's pretty good but we have to find a way to punch it in the end zone. That is what is holding us back, it's the small things that are holding us back from winning."

Offensive Rundown

Baker Mayfield once again showcased his moxie and poise under pressure, completing 29 of 45 passes for 246 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Mayfield's block on Nick Bosa in the second quarter to set up an elongated lane for Trey Palmer on an end-around showcased his offensive lineman mentality. In the second quarter, Mayfield connected with Mike Evans on a one-yard touchdown reception. On that 10-play, 75-yard drive, tight end Cade Otton fired out of the slot and came up the seam for a 27-yard gain, exploiting the void. On an end-around, Deven Thompkins fought his way to the first-and-goal marker with Otton lead blocking. On the ensuing scoring play, Mayfield showcased his patience as the play developed. The Bucs' signal-caller read the defender and waited for Evans to hit the second window, then released a dart.

In the fourth quarter, Mayfield connected with Rakim Jarrett down the middle of the field for a 41-yard gain, which helped set up the Rachaad White touchdown rush. White plowed into the end zone with Cody Mauch paving the way with a critical block on Arik Armstead. The Bucs mirrored the 49ers with 22 first downs, finding synergy to move down the field. Tampa Bay had three possessions in the first half, including one that resulted in a costly punch out by Fred Warner. Whether Rachaad White's nasty move in the open field off a play-action pass working Talanoa Hufanga in the third quarter or Mike Evans' physical break to the outside for a critical first down, the Bucs were able to move the chains with key plays from their fixtures. Miscues in the red zone became the deciding factor.

Defensive Overview

Brock Purdy put up an impressive performance, achieving a perfect passer rating of 158.3, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since Joe Montana and Steve Young in 1989. He completed 21 of 25 attempts, threw three touchdowns and no interceptions. The 49ers were able to work the middle of the field by crossing the face of Bucs' defenders and early in the ballgame, Christian McCaffrey found success bouncing runs to the outside. With motions that press and force tough angles, paired with the team's versatile run scheme with Trent Williams, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk pulling and wrapping around to stress C-gap assignments, the 49ers were effective at getting their hybrid playmakers in open space. Early in the third quarter, a drive that started at the two-yard line, the 49ers cashed in two plays later on a Brandon Aiyuk 76-yard touchdown catch down the left sideline that began the home team's reinvigoration during the second half. Aiyuk was unchallenged at the release and got over the top. He finished the game with five receptions for 156 yards. Purdy alternated between his talented cast, including George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey – all of which had at least 62 yards from scrimmage.

Rookie outside linebacker Yaya Diaby solidified the defense with a two-sack performance, with his second setting up third-and-19 off a lethal power move. Lavonte David accumulated seven tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss before he was sidelined due to a groin injury. Antoine Winfield Jr. led the Bucs with a season-best 16 tackles, flying sideline to sideline. Vita Vea, the Bucs' menacing nose tackle, notched another sack, bringing his season total to 5.5. The Bucs took a significant blow on the injury front against the 49ers, as three starting defenders exited the game and did not return: Carlton Davis III (hip), Jamel Dean (ankle) and David with the aforementioned groin injury. All underwent MRI's and the significance of those injuries will be disclosed at a later date.

Highlight: Deven Thompkins

Second-year shifty receiver, Deven Thompkins, had a day between the hash marks. In the fourth quarter, he put the Bucs in prime positioning with another shot at the end zone. He took advantage of San Francisco's punt with little hang time and returned it 51 yards to the 49ers' 13-yard line. The play was the longest return of Thompkins' career. The Niners' coverage team took poor angles of pursuit and Thompkins exploited, quickly bouncing to the outside and turning on the jets. Whether jet sweeps, end-arounds or motions, the threat of Thompkins' speed and explosiveness forces the defense to play on their heels. Thompkins may not 'wow' on the stat sheet, but his presence was certainly felt in Santa Clara for the Bucs.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Titans | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-6 victory over the Titans in Week 10
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Texans | Week 9 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 39-37 loss to the Texans in Week Nine on the road
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Bills | Week 8 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 24-18 loss to the Bills in Week Eight
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Falcons | Week 7

Top observations from the Buccaneers 16-13 loss to the Falcons in the Week Seven divisional clash
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Lions | Week 6

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions in their Week Six 'Creamsicle' clash
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Saints | Week 4

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 26-9 victory over the division rival Saints in Week Four
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Eagles | Week 3

Tob observations from the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles in Week Three on Monday Night Football
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Bears | Week 2

Top observations from the Buccaneers' rousing 27-17 victory over the Bears in Week Two
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Vikings | Week 1

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-17 victory over the Vikings in the 2023 regular season opener
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Ravens | Preseason Week 3

Top observations from Saturday's preseason finale with the Baltimore Ravens
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Jets | Preseason Week 2

Top observations from Saturday's preseason matchup with the New York Jets
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs Young Defenders Make Solid First Impression

Rookie defenders Kaevon Merriweather, Josh Hayes and SirVocea Dennis were thrown into the fire for the first time on Sunday in San Francisco, and the results were encouraging

Takeaways from Buccaneers-49ers | Week 11

Top observations from the Buccaneers 27-14 loss to the 49ers in Week 11

Lavonte David Supplants Rondé Barber on All-Time Tackle List

Data Crunch: A first-quarter sack in San Francisco made Lavonte David the second-leading tackler in franchise history, and Deven Thompkins had the Bucs' longest punt return in more than eight years

Todd Bowles: 'We Have to Scrap & Fight for Everything' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. HC Bowles discussed health updates, the Bucs' rookies 'fearless play' and having a lot to play for going forward.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Rookies Handling Their Business, 'Next Man Up' | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. S Winfield Jr. discussed his thoughts on the game in San Francisco, being the best version of himself and how the rookies stepped up on the field.

The Dynamic Duo Camarda & McLaughlin Discuss Their Personal Journey's to the NFL | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Punter Jake Camarda, Kicker Chase McLaughlin on the weekly radio show.

Updates: MRIs on Tap for Lavonte David, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

49ers' Third-Quarter Surge Sinks Bucs in Hard-Fought Road Loss

The Bucs fought to the end of a 27-14 road loss to the 49ers on Sunday, but a third-quarter surge by the 49ers' Brock Purdy-led offense and some missed opportunities in the red zone kept them from getting a second straight win

Breaking Down the Trip to the West Coast vs. the 49ers | Nothing But Bucs

"The Buccaneers fell to the 49ers Sunday on the West coast 27-14 and host T.J. Rives returns to give his insight and analysis from field level at Levi's Stadium. You'll hear the highlights from Bucs Radio and his post-game guests QB Baker Mayfield, LB Yaya Diaby and coach Todd Bowles. It's all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"

Bucs vs. 49ers Week 11 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 11 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Baker Mayfield Reflects on Bucs vs. Niners, Taking Advantage of Opportunities | Press Conference 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. QB Mayfield discussed the team's ability to fight to the end, the team needing to focus on playing their best game and having a 'one game at a time' mentality.

Todd Bowles on Game vs. 49ers, Converting on Chances | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. HC Bowles discussed being able to 'punch it in' when it counts, the importance of playing mistake free football and the increased play time the Bucs' rookies are getting on the field.

Bucs vs. 49ers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 27-14

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

What's Next: Bucs Hit the Road Again to Indy

The Bucs will look to get back on the winning track on the road as they take on an Indianapolis team coming off a bye week and, before that, two consecutive victories

Rapid Reaction: 49ers 27, Bucs 14

The Buccaneers faltered against the 49ers 27-14 and drop to 4-6 

Best Photos From Bucs vs. 49ers | Week 11

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 11 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Baker Fires TD to Evans | Bucs vs. 49ers Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Rachaad White Rushes for TD | Bucs vs. 49ers Highlights

RB Rachaad White scores a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Yaya Diaby on Being Ready When His Number is Called, 'Doing Whatever I Can' | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. OLB Diaby discussed his explosiveness controlling what he can control.

Cade Otton on Finishing Drives, Building Going Forward | Press Conference

Tight End Cade Otton spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. TE Otton discussed finding a way to score more points and his confidence in the pieces on the team.
Advertising