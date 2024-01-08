Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 9-0 victory over the Panthers en route to their third-straight division title 

Jan 08, 2024 at 12:16 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlasted the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, taking sole possession of their third-straight NFC South crown. The Bucs' defense pitched a shutout for the first time since 2010, with Antoine Winfield Jr. serving as the catalyst. Chase McLaughlin drilled three field goals from 36, 57 and 39 yards, respectively, to give Tampa Bay a win at Bank of America Stadium.

"We knew it was going to be a tough battle," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We knew we had to play four quarters. We made less mistakes, and we got a division title… It's great to win three straight. Especially how people counted them out. I'm happy for the fans. I'm happy for the players, the coaches, the management, the scouting department. They worked so hard to get everything done, and to hear all they had to hear and to come out and win the division title is outstanding for those guys. I'm very happy for them."

The Buccaneers embraced the "underdog narrative" in 2023 following Tom Brady's retirement and blocked out the external noise, finishing with a 9-8 record to beat out the Saints for a third-consecutive division title. With high-effort play personifying grit on the field, Baker Mayfield produced one of the best seasons of his NFL career.

Offensive Rundown

While battling a ribs injury and apparent ankle discomfort on Sunday, Baker Mayfield gutted it out, completing 20-of-32 passes for 137 yards and no turnovers. He concluded the 2023 season with 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes. He joined Tom Brady (2022) as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to record a season with 4,000-plus passing yards, 25-plus passing touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions. Overall, against the Panthers, Tampa Bay's offense struggled to generate continuity. The unit accumulated 228 yards and 14 first downs. Mayfield showcased his moxie in the fourth quarter, scrambling for a key first down. Whether Rachaad White's gain of 13 yards in the second quarter down the perimeter as the Panthers' linebackers blitzed through the interior or Cade Otton's first down on a chip-and-release versus zone coverage, the Bucs were able to get into a groove but were unable to capitalize with seven.

Chris Godwin, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard marker for the season, led the way with 51 yards on six catches. The Bucs generated push in the run game, totaling 29 totes for 113 yards. Rachaad White finished with 75 yards on 19 carries, including two third-down conversion runs that moved the chains. Chase Edmonds added four carries for 27 yards to the mix, as the duo chipped away at the Panthers' defense. White quickly hit holes on Sunday with vision and balance, bolstering the offense.

"When you're not throwing the football but still getting some type of yardage against that team, it's execution on offense," said Bowles. "They did a great job on the offensive line. Rachaad ran hard, Chase ran hard, and they got it done."

Defensive Surge

In the defensive showdown on Sunday, the Buccaneers finished with the upper hand. Tampa Bay's unit held the Panthers to 199 total yards of offense, including 11 first downs. Carolina converted just two of 12 third-down attempts and rookie quarterback Bryce Young concluded the afternoon completing 11-of-18 passes for 94 yards. The Panthers continuously utilized a run-heavy script, running Chuba Hubbard through the C and D-gaps, which forced the Bucs' safeties and corners to fill those gaps and make the tackles in space. The Panthers attacked the edges, striving to run away from Vita Vea in the interior. The Panthers ran it 29 times for 131 yards, with Hubbard accounting for 83 yards on 23 carries. Carolina was not able to diversify plays off the run with boots and play-action, having to rely on operating out of the gun/under center.

Bucs' dynamic safety Antoine Winfield Jr. changed the complexion of the matchup in the second quarter, preventing the Panthers from taking a 7-3 lead. Winfield raced across the width of the field, making a sensational play. As D.J. Chark extended his arm to cross the pylon, Winfield knocked the ball loose just before he crossed the goal line. That play marked Winfield's sixth forced fumble of the season, tying Miami's Bradley Chubb for the most in the league in 2023. Jamel Dean recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback. Then in the third quarter after the Panthers had converted on fourth down with an Adam Thielen catch, Winfield came up big once again. Anthony Nelson forced Young up inside the pocket and Winfield finished him off with a sack. That play forced a 52-yard field goal attempt by Matthew Wright, which was wide left. In the fourth quarter, Raheem Blackshear had a touchdown nullified by a Panthers' illegal formation penalty and on the ensuing play, the Bucs generated another turnover. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka came off the backside and knocked the ball out of Young's hands for a strip-sack and Greg Gaines recovered it.

Winfield imposed his will on Sunday afternoon, finishing with five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. He played like his hair was on fire, bolstering the back end. Whether collapsing the pocket around Young or taking effective pursuit angles to the ball on the back end, Winfield set the tone. Lavonte David produced nine tackles and rookie Yaya Diaby nabbed six tackles and a sack. In the first quarter, Todd Bowles dialed up a lethal pressure package. Vita Vea lined up on the end and crashed inside as Diaby looped around to the outside from the four-man rush. That sack forced a punt and brought the momentum back to Tampa Bay.

McLaughlin Magic

Kicker Chase McLaughlin scored all nine of the Buccaneers points in Week 18. He was 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, including a career-high-matching 57-yarder, finishing the season with a 93.5 field goal percentage, which marked a new single-season franchise record. He ended the season hitting 29 of 31 tries, including seven of eight from 50-yards and beyond.

