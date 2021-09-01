Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with Coppertail Brewing Co.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers h­­­­­ave announced a partnership with locally brewed and owned craft brewery, Coppertail Brewing Co. In the years since they were founded in 2014, Coppertail has established itself as a top selling Tampa brand and the #1 selling, independently-owned craft brewery in the state of Florida. Coppertail is well-known for their flagship brands, Free Dive IPA and Unholy Trippel, among others.

"We're so excited that the Buccaneers have chosen to partner with a small, local, independent craft brewery like us," said Kent Bailey, Founder and President of Coppertail Brewing Co. "It really shows their commitment to this community and promoting an authentic craft beer experience at Raymond James. We still make 100% of our beer right here in Tampa, like we have from day 1. I think it's really cool that the brewers who make the beer will be the same people in the stands cheering for the Bucs on Sunday."