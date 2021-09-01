Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with Coppertail Brewing Co.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced a partnership with locally brewed and owned craft brewery, Coppertail Brewing Co. In the years since they were founded in 2014, Coppertail has established itself as a top selling Tampa brand and the #1 selling, independently-owned craft brewery in the state of Florida. Coppertail is well-known for their flagship brands, Free Dive IPA and Unholy Trippel, among others.
"We're so excited that the Buccaneers have chosen to partner with a small, local, independent craft brewery like us," said Kent Bailey, Founder and President of Coppertail Brewing Co. "It really shows their commitment to this community and promoting an authentic craft beer experience at Raymond James. We still make 100% of our beer right here in Tampa, like we have from day 1. I think it's really cool that the brewers who make the beer will be the same people in the stands cheering for the Bucs on Sunday."
To celebrate their partnership, Coppertail and the Buccaneers are excited to release a commemorative Florida Special Lager can sporting the iconic orange "creamsicle" color scheme and the beloved Bucco Bruce logo. Florida Special is a crisp American Style Lager that pairs well with hot weather and championship caliber football. This limited-edition design will be available in 16oz. cans at Raymond James Stadium and in 12oz. 12 packs throughout the extended Bay area at multiple restaurants as well as Publix and other retailers.
"The Tampa Bay community has a strong connection to our craft beer culture so the Buccaneers are proud to partner with one of the best and most notable independently-owned breweries in all of Florida," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Our fans are going to love the Florida Special Lager commemorative can, the latest in excellent products produced by Coppertail Brewing, right here in Tampa."