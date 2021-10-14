Bucs 2021 Uniform Schedule

The Buccaneers have released their full uniform schedule for the 2021 season for all inquiring minds.
See the full schedule below:
|Week
|Opponent
|Jersey
|Pants
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|White
|Pewter
|2
|Atlanta Falcons
|White
|White
|3
|Los Angeles Rams
|Pewter
|Pewter
|4
|New England Patriots
|White
|Pewter
|5
|Miami Dolphins
|White
|White
|6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|White
|Pewter
|7
|Chicago Bears
|White
|Pewter
|8
|New Orleans Saints
|Red
|Pewter
|9
|BYE
|10
|Washington Football Team
|White
|Pewter
|11
|New York Giants
|Red
|White
|12
|Indianapolis Colts
|White
|Pewter
|13
|Atlanta Falcons
|White
|Pewter
|14
|Buffalo Bills
|Red
|White
|15
|New Orleans Saints
|Red
|Pewter
|16
|Carolina Panthers
|White
|Pewter
|17
|New York Jets
|White
|Pewter
|18
|Carolina Panthers
|White
|Pewter