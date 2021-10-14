Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs 2021 Uniform Schedule

Here is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 full uniform schedule

Oct 14, 2021 at 04:42 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers have released their full uniform schedule for the 2021 season for all inquiring minds.

See the full schedule below:

Table inside Article
Week Opponent Jersey Pants
1 Dallas Cowboys White Pewter
2 Atlanta Falcons White White
3 Los Angeles Rams Pewter Pewter
4 New England Patriots White Pewter
5 Miami Dolphins White White
6 Philadelphia Eagles White Pewter
7 Chicago Bears White Pewter
8 New Orleans Saints Red Pewter
9 BYE
10 Washington Football Team White Pewter
11 New York Giants Red White
12 Indianapolis Colts White Pewter
13 Atlanta Falcons White Pewter
14 Buffalo Bills Red White
15 New Orleans Saints Red Pewter
16 Carolina Panthers White Pewter
17 New York Jets White Pewter
18 Carolina Panthers White Pewter

