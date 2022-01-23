Countdown to Kickoff: Rams-Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional playoff round on Sunday, and we're counting down the hours to the 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ryan Jensen. The Bucs' starting center was listed as "questionable" on Friday's injury report and could end up being a game day decision, but given his well-demonstrated toughness and determination, we're going to take the risk of including him on that list. If Jensen does play and is not significantly limited by the ankle injury he suffered last week (and played most of the game through), he will be a tone-setter on offense, as always. Jensen made his first Pro Bowl this season (as did left guard Ali Marpet) and the Buccaneers need all the talent and grit they can get in the middle of the trenches to slow down potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The Bucs also need Jensen to help them get a productive running game going, as they did last week against the Eagles, even without the services of Leonard Fournette or Ronald Jones. Jensen's veteran experience will also help Tom Brady figure out the stunts and games the Rams' talented defensive front tries to pull in order to create one-on-one matchups for their best pass-rushers.

Devin White. A year ago, White missed the Bucs' Wild Card game while on the COVID list but returned for the Divisional Round and promptly went on an incredible tear through the next three offenses the Bucs faced. White had double-digit tackles in every game, including a Bucs single-game postseason record for 15 in the NFC Championship Game and also had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, all enormously important takeaways in the Bucs' three victories. After a bit of a lull near the end of the regular season – perhaps related to the absences of Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul – White seemed to be rounding back into his playoff form in last week's Wild Card game, particularly in terms of invading the backfield. In addition to his five tackles, one of which was for a loss, he also recorded three quarterback hits and a pass defensed. If White can turn into a takeaway machine again as he was a year ago, he could be the Bucs' defender who provides the decisive plays on Sunday against the Rams.

Mike Evans. After missing a Week 15 game in Carolina, Evans returned from a hamstring injury to record 47 yards and a touchdown in Week 16, 89 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17 and 117 yards on nine catches in the Wild Card win over the Eagles. He's definitely trending in the right direction, and he has successfully returned to being the focal point of the Bucs' passing attack even though opposing defenses know that Tom Brady has fewer trusted targets than he has had at any other point in his two years with the team. Evans had a strong showing in the Bucs' Week Three game against the Rams, catching eight passes for 106 yards

Jordan Whitehead. One thing is certain, we had to include at least one of the Bucs' three main safeties on this list. The trio of Whitehead, Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Mike Edwards provided most of the big plays on defense in the Bucs' throttling of Philadelphia last Sunday, and it was Whitehead who set the tone early with two thunderous tackles for loss to shut down the Eagles' early drives. In his fourth NFL season, Whitehead had his best campaign yet and is riding high as the Bucs try to go on another deep playoff run. During the regular season, Whitehead missed three games but still compiled 73 tackles, five tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and a forced fumble, a fine stat line that doesn't adequately describe the impact he made. Teammates credit him with bringing an infectious energy and intensity to the field, and he certainly got everyone fired up in the first quarter of last weekend's game. Bruce Arians certainly enjoys watching Whitehead at work. "Well, he's a hitter," said Arians on Friday. "He is a hitter and he's a guy that's always prepared. He's really, really improved his pass defense in the last year and a half. He's a force because he's one of those guys that he's going to bring it. He's going to cause turnovers, and you love having him on your squad."