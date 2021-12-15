Bucs Embrace Germany as New International Home Market

The NFL's efforts to build international relationships will also include a new initiative to have each of the league's 32 teams play at least one international game within the next eight years. The league will also make an effort to have those teams play in their IHMAs when at all possible, meaning the Buccaneers may soon be scheduled for a regular-season contest in Germany.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who has enjoyed playing games in London and Mexico City during his career, is thrilled by the idea of visiting Germany and spreading his love of the game to another growing fanbase.

"I think we all, here in the U.S., have such love for the sport, and for us as players it's been such a big part of our lives," he said. "For us to be able to go to other countries and share that is a great experience. To have the opportunity to go there and play, to show everyone why we love it so much is a great opportunity for us all, because I really believe that people, once they're engaged with it, are going to find it to be such an incredible sport for them to watch."

Head Coach Bruce Arians is one of the few members of the current Buccaneers organization who has previously experienced an American football game in Germany. As an assistant coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1990, Arians took part in an "American Bowl" preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams in West Berlin. Since then, Arians has seen the reach that American football has in Germany even when playing in other parts of Europe.