Bucs Name Kevin Carberry Offensive Line Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked within their own division to fill one of the vacancies on their coaching staff. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced the hiring of former New Orleans Saints assistant Kevin Carberry as their new offensive line coach.

Carberry replaces Joe Gilbert, who followed Dave Canales to Carolina to fill the same roll on the Panthers' staff. He is the first new hire to be added to the Bucs' offensive staff under Liam Coen, who was formally introduced as the team's offensive coordinator last Tuesday. The Bucs must also find replacements at run game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Carberry spent last season as the Saints' assistant offensive line coach. Prior to that, he was the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line coach on Sean McVay's staff for two seasons (2021-22). In 2022, Carberry worked alongside Coen, who was the Rams' offensive coordinator.

Carberry's NFL coaching career began in 2014 when he started a two-year stint on the Dallas Cowboys' staff as an offensive assistant. He was later hired by Washington as an assistant offensive line coach in 2016-17 before returning to the college ranks for a three-season stint (2018-20) as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Stanford. Carberry also had coaching stints at Kansas and Stephen F. Austin before making his foray into the NFL.

A former defensive lineman who played his college ball at Ohio, Carberry signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2005 but ended up spending his rookie season on Detroit's practice squad. He went to training camp with the Carolina Panthers in 2006 and also played for the Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe. He later played for the New York Dragons and Philadelphia Soul in the Arena League.